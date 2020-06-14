Dear Dr. Fox: Animals were never exiled from Paradise, just humans. Ergo, all of them will return there when they die. And I remember that the Creator took delight in making animals, so I must help keep them safe. The Creator loves them. They’re never “ours” to do with as we please. S.M., Plymouth, Indiana
Dear S.M.: I know many people will appreciate your words and share your sentiment, while others consider other animals inferior and made for human use. These two “cultures” have long been in conflict. When we see clearly what we have done to planet Earth and the plight of all of God’s earthly creation, it is surely time to make amends for such “original sin.” I like the words of philosopher Meister Eckhart: “Every creature is a word of God.”
For atheists and agnostics, there can be no denying that other animals possess intelligence — in some cases, far more advanced than ours — and that many species show evidence of empathy. So there is no reason other than brute ignorance and indifference for humans not to treat other life forms with respect and consideration.
COVID-19 patients with pets
The American Veterinary Medical Association is offering help for people infected with the coronavirus who have companion animals in their homes, and also offering additional information to help us all with our animals during this crisis. Visit www.avma.org for more information.
Study participants needed
Researchers at the University of Washington and Washington State University are collaborating on a study measuring pets’ susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2, and are seeking local participants. Pet owners in the area who have been diagnosed with a novel coronavirus infection within the past two weeks can sign up online, and researchers will go to their homes to test dogs, cats, ferrets and hamsters at no cost. (KIRO-TV, Seattle, May 11)
Testing animals for COVID-19
American veterinary diagnostics company IDEXX has a test that veterinarians can use on dogs, cats and horses for infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, if an infection is suspected. This is not a kit that can be purchased for in-home pet testing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.