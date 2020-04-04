Dear Amy: I was friends with a group of around a dozen women that I met during college 20 years ago. We all stayed friends over the years after graduating, taking trips together, gathering for baby showers, and enjoying an annual holiday gathering. I traveled out of town to attend many of their weddings.
Presently, many of these women are married with families. While the planned gatherings lessened over the years, family commitments started to take precedence, the group continued to vacation together each summer.
A few years ago, I realized I had been left off the invite list. I know this because pictures are posted on social media.
Another friend has also been ostracized. We aren’t sure what happened or what prompted this exclusion. Seeing everyone smiling, together on vacation feels like salt in the wound.
I long for the days when I was included. Yet I also think, “Why be friends with a crowd that is no longer welcoming?”
Should I say something to one of the ladies? Thoughts? Salty Situation
Dear Salty: Because you are already being excluded, you don’t have much to lose by inquiring about what factors might have led up to it.
I believe the chances of you receiving a straight answer are fairly small, but judicious honesty would open up a conversation — and give you the opportunity you deserve to express yourself. You should email or call the person in this group you are closest to. Say, “I realize this is awkward, but I’m hoping you can explain why I’m no longer included in the group reunion. I really miss this gathering, and if there is a problem, I’d like the opportunity to try to clear it up.”
Dear Amy: I’d like to add my voice to other readers who were charmed by your recent column, entirely devoted to testimonials from adults about their stuffed animals. Given all the uncertainty we are all currently experiencing, this column brought tears to my eyes. Trying to Stay Calm
Dear Trying: Me, too. But remember, those of us who no longer have our stuffed animals, still have each other.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.