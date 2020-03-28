Dear Amy: I couldn’t use my regular subscription opera ticket, so I gave the ticket to my opera companion to give to a mutual acquaintance at our church.
I’ve seen that acquaintance several times since then and she has my phone and email address for communication about church matters, and she has not said thank you. The ticket was fairly expensive. Should I say anything to her? K
Dear K: Your opera ticket may have been bestowed upon your church friend like so much manna from heaven — and she might not be fully aware of the source. If your opera companion gave her the ticket, your role in this might have eluded the recipient.
People who purchase subscriptions to theater seasons know how valuable individual tickets are, but someone less familiar might simply think that this ticket was “extra.”
Ideally, you shouldn’t have to nudge this acknowledgment along, but you should email your acquaintance to say, “I’ve seen you a few times, but I keep forgetting to ask you — how was your evening at the opera? I was so sorry to miss the production, but I am happy you could use my ticket.”
Dear Amy: “A Very Concerned Son” became alarmed when his mother kept repeating herself during a phone call. Slurred speech and repeating yourself can be signs of severe dehydration. My mother’s doctor told me I had helped to save her life by noticing her slurred speech during a phone call. Grateful
Dear Grateful: Sometimes, these changes are more evident when speaking over the phone. I’ve heard from several readers with similar stories.
Dear Amy: “Bothered” had a neighbor/tenant whose early morning microwave jolted her awake.
When it comes to noise, from housemates, roommates, spouses, or the newspaper delivery person playing loud music at 5 a.m. — get thee to a drugstore and get a white noise machine. Pure bliss.
Even my galloping-herd-of-elephants spouse went about his noisy routines and I never heard a peep. Blissed
Dear Blissed: It wouldn’t have occurred to me that one kind of noise would cancel out another kind of noise, but many readers have recommended white noise machines.
