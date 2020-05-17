Dear Amy: My oldest sister (83) has been talking about “Fred,” her first love. They dated for more than a year when she was 20, but he broke up with her.
She was devastated. She eventually got married and had two children. She eventually divorced her husband because he was abusive. She has mentioned many times that maybe she could find Fred and call him.
Jokingly, I said maybe I can find where he is by searching the internet. She asked me if I could. This was a couple months ago, and she hasn’t asked me about it since.
I did find Fred. Unfortunately, he died a number of years ago.
My other sister told me that I should tell her what I found. I don’t agree. What’s the point at this stage of her life? Let her think about him if it gives her happy thoughts. I think telling her would make her very sad. But should she know the truth? Undecided Sister
Dear Undecided: I think that you should tell your sister the truth, supplying any information about “Fred” that you have. Of course, she will be sad. You should abide with her through her sadness, and if she wants to muse about “what might have been,” then you should be with her through that, too.
Dear Amy: I mainly agreed with your advice to “Quarantine Nervous Nellie,” until you suggested that she could report her partying neighbors to their town’s tip line.
That tip line is for important matters, not for one neighbor to report on another. Upset
Dear Upset: I don’t like the idea of neighbors policing each other, but actually, I think this is exactly what these local COVID tip lines are for.
Dear Amy: I just want to make a comment about people who tell you they are bored during quarantine. I remember when I was a teenager, what my dear aunt replied to me when I complained that I was bored. Without looking up from her crossword puzzle, she said, “Only boring people are bored.”
She was amazing, interested in everything, and active well into her 90s. I’m trying to follow her example. Less Boring
Dear Less Boring: My mother used to say the same thing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.