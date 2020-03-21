Dear Readers: Every year I step away from my column for two weeks to work on other writing projects.
Enjoy today’s “Best Of” column from 2010.
I’ll be back with fresh Q&A next week.
Dear Amy: Recently, I “virtually” reconnected with a woman I knew more than 25 years ago.
A few months ago, I was in her hometown and she came to my hotel. We had a few drinks and spent the night together. Recently, I was at a convention she also attended, and we spent the week together. We virtually skipped the convention and just enjoyed each other’s company.
Recently, I was back in her town and we spent another few days together.
We talk about and share everything, and have started talking about a life together. This would entail us leaving our spouses.
We talk every day, and know the pain this may cause, but we are in love and want to be with each other.
We both have high school-age children.
Do I just tell my wife I am leaving her?
I’m conflicted about the how/when/where. No Tiger
Dear Tiger: I’ve managed to stay sentimental enough about marriage that I would urge you to try to stay with your family.
There is no easy way to dump your family.
Try this first, sit down with a counselor to discuss your intentions.
Dear Amy: I’ve had a friend for 25 years. We solved problems together, griped about conditions, lunched and played tennis. We retired and have remained friends, albeit with less get-together time.
Now my friend says he has to meet with a “group” every morning. He is mysterious about the “group,” saying that he is not permitted to talk about what they do.
I feel I can’t ask his wife about this because I’m embarrassed.
I am not “permitted” to talk with him during the day. No more lunches. I should let it go, but I feel as if a friendship that I valued is devalued. Do you have any idea what sort of group could have such requirements as abandoning longtime friends? Puzzled Pal
Dear Puzzled: Your friend might be attending therapy sessions, religious meetings, or playing poker. He might also want to exit the friendship, but not know how to tell you.
If you are worried about him, yes, you could contact his wife to express concern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.