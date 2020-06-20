Dear Amy: My wife and I have been married for more than 20 years and have three boys at home.
We recently adopted a 3-year-old rescue dog after our previous dog died.
This might seem like a silly question, but my wife is annoyed because sometimes at dinnertime, I will ask whether the dog has been fed.
Initially, she assumed the job of dog feeder and says that others checking to see if the dog has been fed is insulting.
Feeding our previous dog was generally a shared responsibility, so asking whether he was fed was relatively common.
We have other animals for whom inquiries about their feeding status are not insulting.
My wife wants me to stop asking, or to take over feeding the dog.
I have agreed to try to stop asking, but, realistically, it will probably slip my mind.
This really isn’t a terribly big issue, but I am bewildered by it.
Any thoughts? Confused Husband
Dear Confused: I’m going to take a stab at what might be going on.
When you ask, “Has the dog been fed?” This is what your wife hears: “Why haven’t you feed the dog?”
Her interior monologue then goes something like this: “Of course I fed the dog, because I do everything around here. I feed the kids, the other animals, you, the neighbors, my folks, my co-workers. ... I’m quite the feeding machine. So don’t waltz in here and ask if I fed the dog, because you know damn well that I did. Oh, and by the way, did we really have to get a huge dog who is an eating machine?”
Your family’s life has changed since your last dog died. A pandemic has forced the kids out of school and your family into an entirely different home environment. I have heard that the extended home-time has brought many previously less-involved men into the domestic fold, it has also tripled the work for many women. So this really is not a trivial issue.
Ask her if this dog’s presence has put her over the edge. Don’t just offer, but take total responsibility for the dog’s feeding and care. You will then be in charge of assigning various dog-related jobs to your three sons. Your wife’s only responsibility concerning the dog should be to pet him and to coax him off the couch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.