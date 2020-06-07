Dear Amy: My 50-year-old long-term girlfriend is driving me crazy with her habit of saying, “You know…”
We live separately during the week and speak on the phone each evening. Last night I did some tallying: 65 “You knows” in 15 minutes, often six or seven per minute. The extreme was five times in 10 seconds.
It is just so distracting and boring. This wonderful college-educated person is very pleasant and well-informed. Of course, the habit is so ingrained that she is totally unaware.
Mentioning it would do nothing; I doubt she can change.
I believe a “deaf” ear is my only answer; any ideas? I DO Know
Dear DO Know: My family recently pointed out my own annoying verbal tic, evidently, I declare many things and people to be “legendary.” This knowledge gave me the opportunity to change. And so, from now on, only I will be “legendary.”
Give your partner the same opportunity. Tell her that you find this rapid-fire verbal tic annoying, surely, others do, too, and challenge her to try to change.
Nothing helps us notice things about ourselves any better than viewing, or listening, to a recording. Ask her, “Hey, I double-dog challenge you not to use ‘you know’ any time for 10 minutes. Can I record you?” She will take up the challenge, because she doesn’t believe she does as often as she does.
Engage in normal conversation. Do not interrupt or prompt her at all. Afterward, send her a sound file, without comment, and let her hear what you’ve been hearing.
Dear Amy: Thank you for printing the letter from “Survivor of Family Intervention” who modified her behavior after her children complained about her political rants on social media.
My stereotype of a person who rants on social media is someone who just wants to reinforce their own opinions without looking at facts or caring what others think. I love having my expectations challenged. Challenged
Dear Challenged: It’s fun to bust up a stereotype.
