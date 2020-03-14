Dear Readers: Every year I step away from my daily column to work on other creative projects. I’ve gathered some topical “Best Of” columns from 10 years ago. Some content has been lightly edited. I’ll be back in two weeks with fresh columns.
Dear Amy: My fiance and his 12-year-old son recently moved in with me, and I want to set some household boundaries without coming across like an evil stepmom.
My stepson-to-be is a good kid, but doesn’t do the little things around the house that I would like him to do, like pushing in his chair after dinner, putting his dishes in the dishwasher, putting the toilet seat down, taking out the garbage unless asked, etc.
I’m pretty agreeable, although I’ll admit I am used to order and like things neat.
His dad is supportive of anything I ask and will ask his son to do these things if I ask him to. I just wanted to give it a go on my own first to establish some authority. Any suggestions? Stepmom-to-be
Dear Stepmom: He is doing what all kids his age do. Sometimes he’ll remember to do things without prompting, and sometimes he’ll forget. Sometimes he’ll be agreeable and sometimes, not so much. Don’t waste your real authority and interrupt the positive growth of this relationship over something as trivial as neglecting to push in a chair after eating.
Stepparents have a tricky role to play in the life of a child. The first thing you should establish is your warmth, trust, affection and friendship. This takes time. After trust is established, the authority will flow from that.
For the initial period of your cohabiting, his father should review the rules of the house with him and face the music in terms of any push-back. You should see him as the primary parent, and you as a supportive back-up.
You should strive for the long view. A good relationship is more important than an orderly home. Give the boy plenty of time to adjust, and offer him opportunities to self-govern. He may have ideas for ways he can be useful around the house. You should ask him to choose ways to contribute, go easy on him when he flakes out, and give him credit when he does well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.