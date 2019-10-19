Dear Amy: I love your advice because it is always very practical and you look at things from multiple perspectives. But ... (you knew the ‘but’ was coming) I’m responding to the recent letter from TK, and have to point out something from my 14 years in the death-care profession.
Funerals and memorial services are about the deceased, but they’re for the people who are left behind.
When you love someone and they die, there’s a need to honor their life and the connections built during life. This is a really important part of grieving.
I’m not saying the event has to be a traditional gloomy religious experience. As a certified celebrant I focus on the person’s life, their legacy, and pointing their loved ones on a healthy path toward healing their broken hearts.
I can’t tell you the number of times families have felt terribly conflicted because they want to honor their loved one’s request, but they need the opportunity to acknowledge their love and gratitude for the person they’ve lost. Julie
Dear Julie: Thank you so much for lending your expertise to this very tough question. Grieving people have legitimate needs, and after a loss, their own emotional needs should be met. You are performing an important service, as a steward and a guide.
Dear Amy: I sympathize with “Short and Fed Up.”
I am a 6-foot-2-inch woman. For most of my life I’ve had to deal with people who made fun of my height. This started in kindergarten.
I’ve never understood why people make fun of height when absolutely nothing can be done to change it! I’ve learned not to take it too personally.
When someone rudely asks, “Do you play basketball?” I respond, “No, are you a jockey?” and I change the topic. Most get the message.
Those who pursue and ask, “How tall are you?” get my favorite response: “Taller than you!” Juls
Dear Juls: You win.
