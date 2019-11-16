Dear Amy: My dearest friend of more than 30 years, “Sarah,” was diagnosed a few years ago with Parkinson’s.
She is still a very active and successful executive at a big, highly competitive firm, she has chosen to keep her illness secret from everyone but her doctors, her husband, and me. She has not even told her adult sons.
When asked by anyone else about her unsteadiness, Sarah explains that she has essential tremor, a benign condition. However, despite medication, she is becoming noticeably frail, with increasingly obvious tremors, a weakening voice, and an unsteady gait.
Recently “Kitty,” a mutual friend, expressed concern and asked me if Sarah has Parkinson’s. I said that I understood that she has essential tremor. Kitty wasn’t buying that, and said, with genuine compassion, that it was obvious that Sarah is suffering from Parkinson’s. I suggested that she express her concern discreetly to Sarah, if she felt it necessary.
My dilemma is whether to let Sarah know that her attempts to conceal her condition are no longer working.
I don’t want to add to her stress, but I also feel dishonest not discussing the issue with her. What should I do? Friend on Shaky Ground
Dear Friend: People with chronic and degenerative diseases often don’t want to disclose their illness for a variety of reasons. Professionally, they fear that disclosure can present a variety of serious challenges, including being discriminated against, not receiving choice assignments, and even being fired.
The Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org) notes that “the Americans with Disabilities Act was created, in part, to keep employers from discriminating against people with disabilities or certain health conditions when they are hired, on the job, or being fired.” Disclosing sooner rather than later will alert the employer that they are required to make reasonable accommodations.
Yes, it sounds as if it is time for you to discuss this with her. Tell her that Kitty is concerned about her health. Don’t ask her if it is time for her to disclose — she will decide this on her own. Do offer her your continued friendship and discretion if she wants to discuss her options with you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.