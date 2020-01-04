Dear Amy: My family was friends with a couple from our church (“Alan and Jenny”) for many years. I’ve never met a more loving, and happier couple than them. They had three amazing children together.
All of that came to a tragic end about four years ago when Jenny shockingly took her life. She had a painful chronic illness that was only getting worse.
We were all devastated.
Now, a few years later, Alan has moved on to a new relationship and has invited us all to his wedding next spring.
On one hand, I’m thrilled that he was able to find happiness again. His fiancée has a child of her own, and they both seem lovely.
On the other hand, I’m struggling with feelings of loss all over again. For some reason, this wedding has truly cemented the fact that Jenny isn’t coming back.
I’m not going to punish someone else for moving on after tragedy. I know that isn’t right or fair. I just need to know how to deal with my conflicting emotions.
It is strange because, compared to Jenny’s actual family members, who are perfectly OK and happy, I shouldn’t be taking it this hard.
Please tell me how I can manage these complicated emotions in order to be truly happy for my friend, even if it means leaving behind someone I love and miss every day. Grieving
Dear Grieving: You miss your friend, and you likely always will. When someone dies by suicide, grieving loved ones are left with complicated and painful emotions. I assure you, every person in “Jenny’s” circle is coping with these challenging feelings. They are not “perfectly OK and happy.” They are doing their imperfect best, just as you are.
When you are engaged in a loving friendship with another person, your feelings mingle and flow. This is the bittersweetness of being in the world.
It is OK to love a person (Jenny) and also be angry that they are gone. It is acceptable to feel happy for someone (Alan), and also sad that their life is changing.
How you should behave is another matter. When it comes to this marriage, you should attend the wedding, shed a tear or two if you need to, and behave kindly toward all parties. You are not leaving your dear friend behind, but you must make room for change.
