Dear Amy: I have been married for more than 20 years. Seven years ago, my husband withdrew a large amount of cash, went on a business trip, and started cheating on me with prostitutes.
I also found out that he has been on many porn sites throughout our marriage. I hoped he would stop. He did not. We filed for divorce.
It has been on again, off again, and we have tried to divorce three times. Each time at the 11th hour, he says he wants to stay together. And each time, I say yes. After the last try three years ago, he swore he was done “with that lifestyle.” At the same time, he gave me an STI.
Two years ago, I was diagnosed with Stage III cancer. The odds are not in my favor. This particular type of cancer has only a 12 percent five-year survival rate. I’m not sure what to do. I don’t think I can trust him again. I am worried he is just waiting for me to die to inherit my money so he can start up his sordid “lifestyle” again. We have two adult children who live close by. We purchased a retirement home 90 miles away. I’m not sure I want to move there, away from my children, friends, and the hospital where I continue to be monitored.
I assume my husband is hiding texts, porn sites, who knows what, on his phone. I really have no idea what our financial situation is. He may be hiding hundreds of thousands of dollars. I think that I must do the same. But due to my health, I’ve stopped working and have no income, only savings.
What’s your advice? Should I divorce him and stay closer to my children, who are in college but may move away when they graduate? Sad in Silicon Valley
Dear Sad: I think you should find an amazing attorney with forensic accounting expertise, explore where your marital money has gone, legally secure the maximum amount you can, and commit yourself to living the life you want to live, the way you want to live it.
In short, dump the bum.
You should not leave your own community, friends and children to move 90 miles away and be isolated with someone you don’t trust. Your lawyer will advise you about keeping your health insurance through a COBRA plan. This could also be a negotiating point in your legal separation.
