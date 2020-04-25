Dear Amy: This past winter, my cousin and her husband joined me and my girlfriend in a shared condo for a ski vacation. Each party was given their own bedroom and bathroom.
My invitation text to my cousin (a month before the date) said: “We have a room available if you’d like to join.” Given that we had skied (but not stayed) together before, this was not unusual.
Prior to their arrival, we asked about diet restrictions and provided a list of what we had bought to eat/drink while in the house to which they responded: “Looking forward to it!”
During the trip, they shared our food and beverages, kept theirs to themselves, complained about someone in the household who snored, and never offered to chip in for the condo or food expenses, let alone offer a thank you meal to the group.
Everyone being around 40 years old, and being well-paid working professionals, I assumed my cousin and her husband would contribute. They have not.
Clearly, I erred by not making my expectations explicit. While I can afford to bear the cost (which I suspect to be their reasoning), I don’t believe it’s fair to assume.
I’m starting to feel resentful. I’m not inclined to issue future invitations.
Do you suggest simply moving on, or is there benefit to engaging in an uncomfortable conversation?
If we engage, how do you suggest we do that, and what would be the best outcome? Skied Out
Dear Skied Out: The best outcome would be for you to continue enjoying a cordial relationship with your cousin and her husband, while never sharing a vacation with them again.
They hit the four benchmarks of anti-social behavior: Stingy, entitled, complaining and ungrateful.
Yes, you definitely erred when you sent your invitation text. In the future, be very clear: “Would you like to join us in a sharing the rental on a condo this winter? Let me know if you’re interested, and I’ll shoot you the details.”
