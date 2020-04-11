Dear Amy: My daughter is disabled. She is unable to do much for herself, and needs an aide to help her with everything — including going to the gym. She loves going, but needs help getting onto/out of the equipment, and cleaning the equipment after use.
The aide never uses the equipment; she is there solely to assist my daughter.
The gym, however, wants to charge my daughter an extra fee for bringing “a guest.”
This gym is part of a national chain. Several of their employees said that they must charge a fee for the aide for “liability reasons.”
I explained that their policy is discriminatory to persons with disabilities, and therefore illegal. My daughter is using an aide as another disabled person might employ a support animal. Their response was, “Well, her aide is not an animal. If your daughter brings a guest, she must pay for it.”
I spoke to a manager a few weeks ago, who told me I would get a call from a regional manager. A month has now gone by and now, due to the coronavirus, the gym is closed. I never received a call back.
When this crisis passes, however, I must deal with what to me, is discrimination.
Should I engage an attorney? Furious in Virginia
Dear Furious: I don’t think you need an attorney — yet. When the gym reopens, you should go in, work your way past the younger employees, and educate the manager about your daughter’s rights. Yes, call the regional manager and discuss the gym’s responsibilities to accommodate her and her aide.
You can contact the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund (dredf.org) to research this issue. An email address and phone number are listed on the website.
I am aware that charging an extra fee for aides has been an issue with some gyms, shame on them. At least one national fitness chain has been pressured by a lawsuit in New York State to drop this “guest” fee, and I assume other national chains have already, or will, follow suit.
