Dear Amy: My spouse and I have decided not to have children.
The reasons include: We have multiple pets whose companionship brings us joy, and are quite happy when we are together with just us and our pets; we are both busy working professionals with established careers who travel a lot for work and don’t see each other as much as we would like to as it is; and health and financial reasons.
My spouse has a brother and a sister, each of whom is married with young children. When we get together, all they talk about is their kids.
I understand children are a focal point of your life if you are a parent, but that’s not the only aspect of a person’s personality. What about their hobbies, work, politics and other contemporary events?
When they do invite us to get together, they talk about kids to such an extent that it leaves us feeling isolated, almost as if we are inferior for not having children.
They also don’t seem to understand or respect that, for us, we love our pets as if they were our biological children, and we are quite happy with our decision not to have our own kids.
Any advice on how to have better quality family time at get-togethers? Cheerfully Childless
Dear Cheerfully Childless: Of course family members should show a personal interest in you when you are with them.
However, here’s some tough love: If you want to have better “family time,” then stop seeing family gatherings as cocktail parties, and more as time to dive into family matters. Right now, this extended family revolves around young children. I agree that this single-focus can be monotonous, to say the least. But for these parents, children are their hobby, work and current events. Kids are what they do.
I recently attended a day of sheepdog trials. When I met each of these dog handlers, guess what we talked about? Their dogs. This is to be expected. This is their passion, and in that context, this was their focus.
You should never feel less-than when you are around these young families, and it is completely understandable that you wouldn’t share their obsession. But, during the times when you are in their households, you should tolerate their focus on their children.
