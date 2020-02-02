Dear Amy: I have a best lifelong friend who is generous, caring, selfless, and has been there for me countless times throughout the years. I truly don’t know what I would do without her.
She went through years of heartache, trying to conceive.
She had countless miscarriages and false alarms. I was there for her.
Fast-forward 10 years — yes, 10 — and just when she was about to give up, she scrapes up enough money to try one round of IVF, and, lo and behold, she gets pregnant with twin boys.
The beautiful boys are now a year old. Unfortunately, they have had issues with sleeping and with acid reflux. It has not been easy for her.
I completely understand how hard it must be, lacking sleep and to be dealing with fussy babies for a year. But this entire year, all my friend has done is complain.
I hesitate calling or texting her because the constant complaining negatively affects my day.
I don’t get why she has become this way, especially after all she went through to have kids. Even if I was terribly exhausted, I would never constantly complain about it. I mean, who wants to hear that?
Am I a bad friend for thinking/feeling this way? Should I just suck it up and hope this phase passes? Bad Friend
Dear Bad Friend: I don’t think you can actually understand how your friend might be feeling, but let me put it into some context by quoting from my ancient copy of Dr. Benjamin Spock’s chapter on twins in his book, “Baby and Child Care.” The chapter starts: “Get help!” (The 10th edition of this book, 2018, is published by Gallery Books).
Did you give birth to twins after a decade of a heartbreaking and hormonal roller coaster, followed by bank-breaking IVF? If you had, you might feel less aggrieved by your friend’s complaining and more concerned for her mental and emotional well-being.
Here’s how to be supportive: “This is overwhelming. But have you had a checkup? In addition to everything you have to deal with, postpartum depression would make it all harder.”
Online communities would be a very good resource for her. Reddit.com’s parentsofmultiples is full of twin stories — the good, the tough, and the yucky. Other parents of multiples will be very supportive and helpful, and this would give you a break from her venting.
