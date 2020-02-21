U. of Michigan officials told of abuse decades ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan officials were warned more than four decades ago that one of its doctors was fondling patients during medical exams, but he continued working there despite a demotion and went on to allegedly abuse again as a physician with the school’s athletic department, records obtained Friday by The Associated Press show.
In 1980, the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson was pressed to step down as head of the University Health Service amid such concerns, according to a statement that his former supervisor gave to a campus detective who had started investigating the physician more than a year ago following a complaint from a former university wrestler.
When the detective told Tom Easthope, a former university administrator who oversaw Anderson’s department, that he was investigating “inappropriate behavior” by Anderson, Easthope replied, “I bet there are over 100 people that could be on that list,” according to the records.
Woman accused of calling 911 after parents nixed phoneCANTON, Ohio — An Ohio woman was arrested for calling 911 when her parents cut off her cellphone service, authorities said.
Seloni Khetarpal was arrested Feb. 13 by Massillon police and charged with disrupting police services, a fourth-degree felony, The Canton Repository reported.
Jail records show that Khetarpal, 36, repeatedly called emergency dispatchers because her parents had terminated her cellphone service, which they paid for.
An officer contacted her and advised that she call emergency services only for emergencies.
Two hours later, she called again and “was belligerent and stated she believed it to be a legitimate issue,” according to jail records.
Cancer-linked chemical found in aircraft hangar
WICHITA, Kan. — More than 50 personnel at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas may have been exposed to dangerous levels of a compound linked to cancer that was found inside an aircraft hangar last year, according to internal memos.
Contamination by hexavalent chrominium, the subject of the case featured in the movie “Eric Brockovich”, was documented in multiple base memos from October 2019 to January 2020, the McClatchy news service reported. The chemical can be used as an anti-corrosion agent and “is found in paints and primers used on the KC-135 and to a lesser extent the KC-46.”
A November test found that an airman had been exposed to levels almost six times higher than the permissible exposure limits set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
It warns that exposure to hexavalent chromium can cause respiratory diseases, kidney, liver or abdominal damage and various cancers, the Wichita Eagle reported.
Bear that wandered yards near L.A. moved to forest
MONROVIA, Calif. — A big, old bear wandered a Los Angeles foothill suburb Friday, drawing curious onlookers and news media before wildlife authorities removed it.
The bear sluggishly ambled along streets and into backyards in Monrovia, which sits on the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains.
The Monrovia Police Department said officers kept watch and called state Department of Fish and Wildlife workers to the neighborhood.
The bear was tranquilized and taken to the nearest suitable forest habitat, said Tim Daly, a Fish and Wildlife spokesman.
“One of our guys out on the scene described the bear as huge — about 400 pounds — female and older,” Daly said. “In the bear world, she would be described as elderly.” The bear was otherwise fine, he said.
The Associated Press
