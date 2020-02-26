Man accused of granddaughter’s death on ship accepts plea deal
The man accused of dropping his granddaughter from the 11th floor of a cruise ship window in Puerto Rico last year has accepted a plea deal.
Salvatore Anello initially didn’t want a plea and maintained his innocence, but recently changed his plea to “guilty” and said he wanted to put the matter to rest, according to a report by ABC News.
Anello, of Indiana, was charged with negligent homicide after Chloe Wiegand’s death aboard the Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas, which was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in July.
Anello was holding 18-month-old Chloe and placed her on a wood railing. Anello says he was under the impression there was a glass window between them and the outside.
But the window was open. And Chloe fell.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. showed a series of stills from a surveillance camera that capture the event, in response to a lawsuit filed by Chloe’s family claiming negligence on behalf of the cruise company.
Company pays $53 million in gas-explosions case
BOSTON — A utility company will pay the largest criminal fine ever imposed for breaking a federal pipeline safety law — $53 million — and plead guilty to causing a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts that killed one person and damaged dozens of homes, federal officials said Wednesday.
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts has agreed to plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act and pay the fine to resolve a federal investigation into the explosions that rocked three communities in the Merrimack Valley, north of Boston, in September 2018.
“Today’s settlement is a sobering reminder that if you decide to put profits before public safety, you will pay the consequences,” FBI Agent Joseph Bonavolonta said.
The company said in an emailed statement that it takes full responsibility for the disaster.
Woman arrested after boyfriend found dead in suitcase
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Authorities in Florida have arrested a woman accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase, recording his repeated cries for help and leaving him locked inside until he died, according to sheriff’s office documents.
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office took Sarah Boone, 42, into custody on second-degree murder charges in the death of Jorge Torres Jr., 42, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.
Boone called 911 Monday afternoon and told dispatchers her boyfriend was dead, news outlets reported.
Investigators said she claimed they had been drinking the night before and agreed it would be funny if Torres got into the suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek, according to an arrest affidavit from the sheriff’s office.
Boone reportedly admitted she zipped Torres into the suitcase, went upstairs to bed and awoke the next morning to find him still inside and unresponsive, the document alleged.
Governor wants judge to step down after racist texts
BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards called Wednesday on a Louisiana judge to step down after she admitted to using racial slurs in angry text messages. The Democratic governor said the “state deserves better.”
Edwards said in a statement that District Judge Jessie LeBlanc “has compromised her ability to preside as a judge, and she has damaged the judiciary. She should resign.”
LeBlanc, who is white, now admits sending the text messages after denying them for months. She acknowledged in an interview on WAFB-TV that she used the slur to describe a black sheriff’s deputy and a black law clerk in messages she sent to Assumption Parish Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean as their extramarital affair ended.
“I profusely apologize for that. I should have never said it,” she told the station. But she also said she has no plans to resign and instead is gearing up to seek re-election.
