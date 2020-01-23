RALEIGH — The N.C. State men’s basketball team might have to go on the road and win an ACC game shorthanded, again.
The Wolfpack (14-5, 5-3) head to Georgia Tech (8-11, 3-6) on Saturday for a rematch of the season opener, an 82-81 Yellow Jackets win. N.C. State knocked off defending national champion Virginia, 53-51, on Monday with just seven scholarship players available. Saturday’s game in Atlanta might be more of the same.
Forward Manny Bates and graduate transfer Pat Andree both missed the UVA game after suffering injuries against Clemson two days earlier. Bates got tangled up with Clemson’s Aamir Simms under the basket, hit the floor and started grabbing towards his head and neck area. The redshirt freshman was flat on his back for several minutes while medical staff evaluated him, eventually walking off the floor on his own. He didn’t return to the bench and was done for the day after just six minutes of action.
Late in the second half, Andree limped to the bench in a lot of pain with what appeared to be an injury to his right foot. He scored two points in 17 minutes of action.
Andree traveled to Charlottesville with the team but did not dress for the game. Andree had a walking boot on his foot. On Thursday, Keatts said both are “questionable” for Georgia Tech.
“I don’t have a timetable for when each of them will return,” Keatts told the media. “There’s a possibility, when I say a possibility a small possibility, that they play Saturday. I’m very hopeful, we’re looking beyond Saturday, if they can, be available for Monday.”
The Wolfpack host rival UNC on Monday night at PNC.
Bates was in the concussion protocol, but Keatts said he was “symptom free” as of Wednesday evening. Keatts also told the media that Bates has not practiced with the team.
Losing Bates in the middle would be a huge blow. He has 53 blocks and is seventh in the NCAA with 3.12 blocks per game. He already broke the freshman block record and is 10th on the single-season blocks list. Bates also averages 5.9 points per game and 4.2 rebounds.Bates missed his senior season of high school and all of last year with a shoulder injury. He barely made it to the first media timeout against Clemson.
Andree has appeared in every game this year, with four starts, averaging 6.8 points per game. His best outing of the season was a 15 point performance against UNC Greensboro on December 15. If he is unable to return, the team will miss his shooting. The Lehigh transfer is shooting 36.8 percent from three and 86.4 from the foul line this year.
Keatts said other players such as D.J. Funderburk and Devon Daniels have benefitted from the extended minutes and touches. During the three-game win streak for the Wolfpack, Funderburk has averaged 15.3 points and eight rebounds. Daniels only scored seven in the win against UVA, but was big on the defensive end, according to Keatts.
“Devon hasn’t had tremendous offense games at times,” Keatts said. “But when you look at what he’s doing defensively, he gets a lot of credit for that. But he’s been one of our best on ball defenders we’ve had.”
