What
North Carolina (16-10, 6-10 ACC) vs Wake Forest (13-14, 6-10 ACC)
When
Noon today
Where
Joel Coliseum
Tickets
$10 adults, $5 ages 2-18; available at Joel Coliseum, godeacs.com or (336) 758-3322, extension 2.
How to watch
Raycom/ACC Network Extra
Notable
Sunday’s game will serve as the Demon Deacons annual pink game with proceeds going to the Kay Yow Fund. Wake Forest will wear pink uniforms. ... The Tar Heels have dropped four straight games and are just 2-6 in road games this year. ... Wake’s Ivana Raca only needs 36 points to become the program’s 28th player to reach the 1,000 point mark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.