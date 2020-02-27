Want to go?

Here are locations and times for the four information sessions about the street conversions.

*Thursday, 5;30 to 7:30 p.m. in Lexington Ballroom at Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, 401 N. Main St.

*Wednesday, March 4, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Flow Club at BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way.

*Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in third floor conference room of Stuart Municipal Building, 100 E. First St.

*Thursday, March 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at same location in Stuart building.