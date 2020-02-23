Spencer Trinwith, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, is the star of a planned political satire that may help fill the gap left behind by the ends of such shows as “Veep” and “House of Cards.”
Filming on “King of K Street” began January and will continue into March in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, Delaware. Trinwith stars as a young man who is thrust into the cutthroat world of political lobbying. Trinwith describes his character, Graelin Potter, as “the guy who is perpetually in the wrong place at the wrong time. He’s the kind of character who is always looking to find his footing, and when he thinks that he finally has, he’s actually made everything much worse!”
In addition to acting, Trinwith directed the first three episodes. “Directing for me has been quite a different experience than acting because as a director you need to wear many different hats at any given moment,” he said. “It’s a lot of making sure the production is running on time while simultaneously striving for compelling performances. I have such a blast assisting actors to get their best performance. It is so rewarding talking with your actors about the characters, motivation, the scene, and then watching it play out and things click. It’s incredibly fun.”
The producers of the show are in negotiations with several streaming services for a possible debut this spring. Trinwith said that the first three episodes — each running 24 to 30 minutes long — will be ready to view in April or May.
Series creator Mattie Moore, a CNBC producer, told CQ Roll Call, a news site based in D.C., that the show is an “apolitical farce” and that it “brutally examines big-money lobbying and politics through humor.”
Trinwith, a 2009 graduate of UNCSA’s School of Drama, has appeared in episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Veep,” “Homeland” and “House of Cards.” Next up is an appearance in the forthcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” as well as several other movies this year, “Eye Without a Face” and “Really Love.” He has also appeared on stage in various roles.
***
“The Walking Dead” returns from its midseason break tonight on AMC, starting a run of the final eight episodes of season 10. We know that Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne, is leaving this season, but it’s not clear how the character will depart and whether she’ll be killed off or not. But judging from clips of the upcoming episodes, it seems that Carol, played by former Winston-Salem resident Melissa McBride, will continue to play a major role.
In the original comics that inspired the series, Carol was a minor character at best, and was dead long before the current “Whisperers War” story arc; the TV role was expanded when McBride’s performance as the hard-edged, survival-minded character helped turn Carol into a fan favorite.
vvv
Heidi N Closet, a drag performer from Ramseur who has performed at clubs in Winston-Salem, will be one of the competitors on this season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which starts at 8 p.m. Friday on VH1. On the show, 13 competing drag queens will “give their all to impress the judges as they vie for the ultimate title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ and a grand prize of $100,000,” according to VH1. She will compete with contestants from Georgia, California, New York, Wisconsin and Missouri.
In an interview on VH1’s YouTube page, she said “I did not come from Ramseur to lose, so I am fully 100 percent in this competition to win. I want that crown. And the hundred thousand dollars, ‘cause, poverty.”
vvv
Diedrich Bader, a UNCSA alum, is well known for providing the voice of Batman in various animated superhero shows. And now he’s taking on the role of another iconic DC character.
In “Superman: Red Son,” based on a popular 2003 comic book miniseries, young Kal-El’s rocket lands in communist Ukraine rather than the farm fields of Kansas, and as a result Superman grows up to be a Soviet icon rather than an American one. Bader provides the voice of Lex Luthor, who is once again at odds with Superman, whose voice is provided by Jason Isaacs (“Star Trek: Discovery,” the “Harry Potter” films). The animated film will be released on Digital HD Tuesday and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on March 17 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
Bader will also be providing the voices of two characters from “Masters of the Universe” for a forthcoming Netflix animated series based on the popular toy and animation franchise. He will play Trap Jaw, a henchman of arch-villain Skeletor, whose voice will be provided by Mark Hamill, and Bader also voices King Randor, the father of He-Man (Chris Wood).
vvv
The first season of “Star Trek: Picard” has reached the halfway point on the CBS All Access streaming service, and a companion hardcover book is now available to flesh out the story. “Picard: The Last Best Hope” by Una McCormack was released Feb. 11 by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, and expands on plot threads mentioned in the series about how and why Jean-Luc Picard left Starfleet in the first place. The weekly series follows Picard (Patrick Stewart) as he comes out of retirement to solve a mystery with ties to his old crew-mate and friend Data. The series has already been renewed for a second season.
