GREENSBORO — A musical, a mystery, a seat at history, a world premiere and maybe some familiar faces are all part of the 20th season of Triad Stage.
The theater announced its next season will kick off with the Lerner and Loewe musical “Camelot.”
Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” follows.
The Greensboro Woolworth’s during the Civil Rights’ sit-ins is the setting for Mike Wiley’s “Rebellious.”
Triad Stage’s artistic director Preston Lane again partners with singer-songwriter Laurelyn Dossett and musician Riley Baugus for the world premiere of his play “The Shifting” set in the hills of Appalachia.
A wife and mother returns home in “A Doll’s House Part 2,” Lucas Hnath’s sequel to a classic play by Henrik Ibsen.
The season concludes with Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol.”
Here is a rundown of the productions:
- “Camelot,” reimagined epic with book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner; music by Frederick Loewe; book adapted by David Lee. A beloved fable uncovering the love story at the heart of this Broadway classic as a visionary leader sets out to change his country and ensure justice prevails.
- “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” by Ken Ludwig. A classic mystery is reimagined for the stage, full of intrigue and comedy when the male heirs of a prominent family are being murdered one by one.
- “Rebellious,” by Mike Wiley. The women who worked behind the counter at Woolworth’s in Greensboro during the sit-ins experienced the protests and counter-protests from a unique angle. An acclaimed North Carolina playwright allows us to get to know these witnesses to history who then made history themselves, integrating the lunch counter when the protests were finally victorious.
- “The Shifting,” by Preston Lane with original music by Laurelyn Dossett. From the creators of some of Triad Stage’s most successful plays comes a world premiere tale of intrigue, love and the wonders of change. When a county sheriff shoots a wild animal in the woods near one family’s home, dark secrets threaten to spill out.
- “A Doll’s House Part 2,” by Lucas Hnath. An ingenious take on a theater classic that delivers explosive laughs and a thrilling dissection of marriage.
- “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens. Celebrate the season with a miser and some ghosts as this holiday favorite returns for a winter time ghost story of hope and redemption. “A Christmas Carol” returns for its eighth season in Winston-Salem.
In the announcement, Lane hints at Triad Stage bringing back some of the company’s favorite actors from the past 19 seasons. Casting and ticket sales will be announced at a later date.
Single tickets are still available for Triad Stage’s current season, which continues with “Pride and Prejudice” March 22 through April 12, followed by the season’s final production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” May 3 through 24.
Call the box office at 336-272-0160 or visit www.triadstage.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.