On Feb. 27, 1922, the Supreme Court, in Leser v. Garnett, unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote.
In 1814, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in F major, Op. 93, was first performed in Vienna.
In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, limiting a president to two terms, was ratified.
In 1973, members of the American Indian Movement occupied Wounded Knee in South Dakota, the site of the 1890 massacre of Sioux men, women and children. The occupation lasted until the following May.
In 1998, with the approval of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s House of Lords agreed to give a monarch’s first-born daughter the same claim to the throne as a first-born son.
