On Feb. 22, 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the U.S. Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3.

In 1909, the Great White Fleet, a naval task force sent on a round-the-world voyage by President Theodore Roosevelt, returned after more than a year at sea.

In 1924, Calvin Coolidge delivered the first presidential radio broadcast from the White House.

In 1984, David Vetter, a 12-year-old Texas boy who had spent most of his life in a plastic bubble because he had no immunity to disease, died 15 days after being removed from the bubble for a bone-marrow transplant.

In 1997, scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named “Dolly.”

