On Feb. 24, 1989, a state funeral was held in Japan for Emperor Hirohito, who had died the month before at age 87.

In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII issued an edict outlining his calendar reforms. The Gregorian Calendar is the calendar in general use today.

In 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.

In 1988, in a ruling that expanded legal protections for parody and satire, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned a $150,000 award that the Rev. Jerry Falwell had won against Hustler magazine and its publisher, Larry Flynt.

In 1994, entertainer Dinah Shore died in Beverly Hills, Calif., five days before her 78th birthday.

The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments