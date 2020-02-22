The Carolina Thunderbirds scored four goals in the third period to push themselves ahead of the Port Huron Prowlers on Saturday night, winning 5-2.
The Thunderbirds were led by Joe Cangelosi, who recorded a goal and two assists on the night. All three of his points came in the third period.
Zachary Zulkanycz opened up the scoring for the Prowlers, scoring 12 minutes into the game. That would be the only goal of the period for both teams. Carolina got into the scoring column early in the second period with a goal from Jan Salak.
Following an early goal from the Prowlers in the third period, Cangelosi dropped in a goal for Carolina to tie the game. That would unleash a barrage of goals from the Thunderbirds in the period.
Chad Herron, Petr Panacek and George Holt all got in on the scoring for Carolina, giving them the 5-2 lead and their 30th victory of the season.
Up next, the Thunderbirds (30-6) will travel to face the Watertown Wolves on Friday, the first of a two-game set. The Wolves are in third place in the Eastern Division at 21-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.