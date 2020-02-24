Coach Danny Manning wants Wake Forest to be playing its best basketball entering the ACC Tournament, and the Deacons have two weeks to iron that out before heading to Greensboro.
The first task lines up as the toughest, with Tuesday night’s visit by No. 7 Duke.
“We’ve gotta make sure we do whatever we need to do as far as executing and game-planning to put ourselves in that situation,” Manning said. “The (first) Duke game was a game that didn’t go well for us, without question.”
There shouldn’t be any surprises for the Deacons in these last four regular-season games — they’ve played each of these teams already this season. Wake Forest lost 90-59 at Duke in January, its most-lopsided loss of the season.
Five things to watch in Tuesday night’s game:
1. Plenty of rest
Wake Forest hasn’t played in nearly a week, its last game coming Wednesday night in a loss to Georgia Tech.
So the Deacons have had a full weekend to process that 86-79 loss.
“We’ve had a slow last few days,” Manning said. “We’ve been off ever since. We had a chance to take a day off and work on us, in terms of offensively and defensively, get some rotations down.
“Their guards, (Michael) Devoe and (Jose) Alvarado, we had a tough time staying in front of them. We spent some additional time working on one-on-one drills. That’s been a point of emphasis and we need to do a better job of that.”
Devoe (24 points) and Alvarado (22) combined for 46 points.
2. Guard the 3
When these teams played in Durham, Duke lit up the Deacons from beyond the arc, going 11-for-23 on 3-pointers. Tre Jones and Joey Baker had three apiece, and the Blue Devils are coming into this game having made 11 in an 88-64 throttling of Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The Blue Devils have been streaky from behind the line lately, though. In three of the last six games, Duke has shot better than 40%; in the other three games, Duke’s 3-point clips have been 23.5%, 22.2% and 6.7%.
“The game plan is we’re going to scheme and there are certain things you can live with and certain things you can’t live with,” Manning said. “When they’re knocking down shots, it’s a pick-your-poison type deal.”
3. Pack the middle again?
One of the main factors in Duke’s success on 3-pointers in the first meeting was Wake Forest’s plan to limit the interior presence of Vernon Carey, the 6-10, 270-pounder who is third in the ACC in scoring (17.9) and second in rebounding (8.8).
Manning said the Deacons need to have a firm grasp of personnel — noting that in the first meeting, the Deacons surrendered too many wide-open shots to lethal shooters.
4. ‘Angry’ Duke
Duke was on the wrong side and then the right side of 20-plus-point results last week, getting blown out at N.C. State on Wednesday night and then blowing out Virginia Tech.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the win against the Hokies, in which Duke was up 44-18 after 15 minutes, that the performance against the Wolfpack was anger-inducing.
“We were angry. I was angry at them,” Krzyzewski said.
5. ‘A bad taste’
Wake Forest’s loss at Duke was mostly over by halftime, with the Deacons trailing 49-23 and never making much of a run in the second half — the closest Wake Forest came to the lead was 21.
“I mean, I’ve still got a bad taste in my mouth from what happened the last time we played them,” Childress said. “Obviously I want to get that taste out and come out victorious.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.