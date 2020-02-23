Want to go?

What: "Communion: A Black History Dance Concert," presented by Elon University Department of Performing Arts, featuring Joyemovement and other dance companies. Directed by Keshia Wall.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25

Where: McCrary Theatre, 406 W. Haggard Ave., Elon University, Elon

Admission: Free and open to the public

Information: joyemovement.com