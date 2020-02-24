Success is a relative concept for N.C. State when it comes to facing Roy Williams.
Williams has won 89 percent (31 of 35) of his games against the Wolfpack since he became North Carolina’s coach in 2003.
But N.C. State has had some success recently in Chapel Hill, winning two of its past five trips to the Smith Center.
There is a difference in expectations when N.C. State (17-10, 8-8 ACC) faces UNC (10-17, 3-13) at the Smith Center, where the two will meet again tonight. When the Wolfpack goes to Chapel Hill, it can just play free without any pressure or crowd angst that goes with the games in Raleigh.
The Tar Heels won the meeting in Raleigh, 75-65 on Jan. 27, and have won seven straight at PNC Arena.
“I thought the Carolina game here was one of the worst games that we played,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “I don’t know if it was because of the pressure of playing Carolina everybody puts so much around us. I will say this: every team in our league has that one game where they wish they could have it back.”
That loss, with junior forward Garrison Brooks (25 points, 11 rebounds) leading the way for UNC, is one Keatts would like back. The Tar Heels wouldn’t mind replicating that effort. They haven’t won an ACC game since, with Saturday’s 72-55 loss at Louisville their seventh straight setback.
Brooks and freshman forward Armando Bacot (11 points, 11 rebounds) dominated the Wolfpack inside in the first matchup. In a season of heartbreaking losses and disappointment, UNC looked like the team it could be in the win in Raleigh — even without leading scorer Cole Anthony.
The Heels leaned on Brooks and got 11 points each from guards Leaky Black and Brandon Robinson. From the outside, the Heels looked like they were playing free and loose and with confidence.
That wasn’t exactly how Williams remembered it.
“I wouldn’t give us any of those descriptive phrases,” Williams said. “We missed seven straight free throws or something crazy like that down the stretch. It was more of a workman-like effort and just going out and doing the job and seeing what happened.”
The bulk of the work was done inside by Brooks, who had 17 points in the first half, and Bacot. The Heels finished with a 42-31 rebounding edge. Brooks (six) and Bacot (five) were particularly effective.
“They out-toughed us on the glass,” N.C. State forward D.J. Funderburk said. “They just wanted it more that day. We have to go in there and show them we want it more this time.”
Anthony, who leads the team in scoring (19.4 points per game) is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday. Brooks, who was sick and missed the Louisville loss, will be evaluated and a game-time decision, Williams said.
Without Brooks, UNC was out-rebounded 38-29 by Louisville.
For all of the Heels’ other problems this season — they are a game behind Wake Forest for last place in the ACC— they still rank among the best teams in the country in rebounding.
The Heels are No. 7 in offensive rebounds per game (13.9) and No. 9 in rebound margin (plus-8).
“When you are playing against Carolina, they are still Carolina,” Keatts said. “They still hit the offensive glass, they still get out in transition. We’ve got to do a way better job than we did here. I thought they won the toughness battle in the paint against us in Round 1.”
While UNC has struggled since the first matchup, the Wolfpack has started to find its footing. It has a 3-3 record but picked up its most important win of the season (88-66 over Duke on Feb. 19) to put itself in position to make the NCAA Tournament.
With four games left before the ACC Tournament, the Wolfpack needs to continue its recent upward trend to make the NCAA field for the second time in three years under Keatts.
“I like our confidence,” Keatts said. “I like where our guys’ head space is right now.”
The change of scenery usually helps, however slightly, the Wolfpack’s mindset.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.