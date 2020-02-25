JAMESTOWN — Six candidates running for the 6th Congressional District seat are scheduled to take part in a town hall meeting Thursday night at GTCC.

The college said in a news release that these six candidates are scheduled to attend: Republicans Lee Haywood and Laura Pichardo, Democrats Kathy Manning and Derwin Montgomery, and independent candidates Jennyfer Bucardo and Bryson Gray.

The forum is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Koury Hospitality Careers Building on the college’s main campus in Jamestown.

The college’s Political Science Club is organizing the session.

