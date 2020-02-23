Police investigate robbery at pawn shop
Winston-Salem Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Quick Cash Pawn at 700 Peters Creek Parkway.
Two teenagers entered the business at about 6:48 p.m. Saturday, one with a handgun, police said. The suspects smashed a display case, took items from the case and fled the store.
The suspects got into a dark colored Dodge Challenger with an unknown registration plate and fled. Nobody was injured, and the firearm was not discharged, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident, or with video footage of the incident, contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 or “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Staff report
Officials probe shooting involving Guilford deputy
JAMESTOWN – Authorities were investigating a shooting that involved a Guilford County deputy on Sunday.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” said Lori Poag, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.
The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. in the Jamestown area Sunday, Poag said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were gathered near the intersection of Penny Road and Greensboro Road late Sunday evening, according to WGHP/FOX8.
Portions of the area were blocked off as authorities continued to gather information, the TV station reported.
BH Media
Trooper injured in crash during pursuit
DAVIE COUNTY — A highway patrol trooper was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries after a crash during a pursuit Friday night, according to the highway patrol.
Around 10:59 p.m., a trooper was running stationary radar on Interstate 40 eastbound near Farmington Road in Davie County.
He clocked a speeder going 108 mph in 70 mph zone. The trooper then turned on his lights and siren and pursued the vehicle.
During the pursuit, another driver who was not involved reportedly thought he was moving out of the trooper’s way but instead merged in front of the trooper to avoid a crash.
The trooper swerved right and hit the guardrail instead of the vehicle that cut him off.
The crash was on I-40 between the 173 and the 174 mile marker.
The trooper was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and checked out on the same night.
His left hand, wrist, arm and shoulder were badly bruised. He also has some minor cuts.
The patrol car was totaled.
Troopers did not find the original vehicle that caused the pursuit.
WGHP/FOX 8
3 dead in shooting at N.C. mobile home park
CLARKTON — Authorities are searching for a North Carolina man following a shooting that left three people dead.
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said officials received a 911 call about 1:30 a.m. Sunday about a shooting at a mobile home park in Clarkton. The caller reported that a man had entered the home, shot several people and left the scene.
The bodies of Catrice Lacole Murchison, 30, Ronnie Lebert Kelly, 27, and Guy Lennon Barden Jr., 60, were found inside the home. A fourth shooting victim, Hazel Epps, 69, survived.
Authorities said warrants have been obtained against Taurean Reshaul Johnson for three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Convicted murderer killed in prison fight
HOOKERTON — A convicted murderer has been killed in a prison fight, according to North Carolina public safety officials.
Officials said 23-year-old Andre A. Young-Johnson was fatally injured Friday morning when he was struck with a homemade weapon in a housing unit at Maury Correctional Institution. He was pronounced dead about half an hour later.
Young-Johnson was serving a 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to second degree murder in the 2017 strangulation death of a man in Mecklenburg County.
The other offender who was involved in the incident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The state Department of Public Safety is conducting an internal investigation and says it is also cooperating with a criminal investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
The Associated Press
