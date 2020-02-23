2 linked to missing toddler arrested in N.C.
Two people arrested in Wilkes County Friday for possession of a stolen car are wanted for questioning by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their purported connection to a missing toddler in that state.
Deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office arrested on Friday William McCloud and Angela Boswell, both of Sullivan County, Tennessee, in the Shepherds Crossroads Community of Wilkes County for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Tennessee.
McCloud and Boswell are wanted for questioning by the TBI for their alleged connection to the disappearance of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Angela Boswell, 42, is Evelyn’s grandmother.
In a series of tweets, the TBI says someone reported Evelyn Boswell missing on Feb. 18, and that the child hadn’t been seen since Dec. 26, 2019. It’s not clear why there was such a delay in Evelyn’s last known whereabouts and her being reported missing.
It’s also not clear why authorities are looking for Angela Boswell or McCloud.
Evelyn Boswell’s mother, Maggie, told WCYB-TV that she knows who took her daughter, but didn’t elaborate further.
Lee O. Sanderlin
Clemmons woman killed
by car backing up
A woman from Clemmons died Friday afternoon after being hit by a car she just got out of in Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Brenda Wooten, of Clemmons, had just gotten out of a car in the driveway of the home at 509 Shoaf St., Lexington, and started walking down the driveway when the driver of the car backed into her and hit her.
Police officers and emergency medical services tried to revive Wooten, but she died at the scene, police said.
Police are investigating what caused the driver to back into Wooten, and no other information was available Saturday afternoon.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Wooten’s death to contact the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
Lee O. Sanderlin
Store robbed for the third time in a year
A man robbed a Speedway convenience store and gas station Friday morning at gunpoint, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Officers went to the store, located at 4019 Reynolda Road at 3:17 a.m. after getting a call about a robbery there.
Moments before, a man wearing dark pants, a black jacket and a black toboggan came into the store brandishing a handgun, police said. The robber approached a store worker at the drink cooler and demanded they go to the front counter and open the register, police said.
The worker complied, and the robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. He left on foot, running northeast, police said. There were no injuries.
Police describe the robber as being about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds.
Friday’s robbery is the third armed robbery at this particular Speedway store in the last year.
In March 2019, police investigated after a man with a knife robbed the store. About a month later, in April, a man with a handgun robbed the store.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Friday morning’s robbery to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Lee O. Sanderlin
Body of 6-month-old found in cemetery
CHARLOTTE — The body of a 6-month-old boy who had been reported missing has been found in a North Carolina cemetery and his mother is under arrest, authorities said Saturday.
Law enforcement officials said the body of Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was found about 4 a.m. Saturday at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte.
The boy’s body was found about six hours after Tamara Jernel Brown, 30, was arrested by Charlotte police for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official. She reportedly refused to tell police where her son was.
Brown and the boy had been reported missing Thursday night.
Authorities had said before Brown’s arrest that she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.
The Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.