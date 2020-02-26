Teenager charged in fatal crash
A Winston-Salem teenager was arrested Wednesday for her alleged role in a traffic crash after a passenger in another vehicle died earlier this month, authorities said.
Sydney Ray Ghosthorse, 19, of Westwin Drive was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle in the Feb. 11 crash, Winston-Salem police said. Ghosthorse’s bond information wasn’t immediately available.
Frankie Bartlett, 85, of Bassett, Va., was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries, police said. Bartlett died on Feb. 16 at the hospital of the injuries that she sustained in the crash.
The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. when a 2007 Subaru struck the rear of a 1993 Jeep in the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Lockland Avenue, police said.
The Jeep, which was driven by Roger Lee Bartlett Jr., 43, of Bassett, Va., had stopped to make a turn on Lockland Avenue, police said. Ghosthorse, who was driving the Subaru, told a police officer that she didn’t see the stopped Jeep, and her vehicle hit rear of Barrett’s vehicle, according to a police-accident report.
Frankie Bartlett and Roger Lee Bartlett, 75, who also was injured, were passengers in the Jeep, police said. Police didn’t describe the relationship between the Bartletts.
Frankie Bartlett’s death is the city’s second traffic fatality this year, as compared with no traffic deaths at this time in 2019, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
John Hinton
Shooting in Lexington injures one, police say
A shooting in Lexington on Tuesday evening injured one person, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Officers went to the parking lot of a building at 55 Jamaica Drive around 5:45 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting there, police said.
Before the officers arrived, some people left the parking lot, police said.
While investigating the scene of the reported shooting, officers received word that a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach had just arrived at Wake Forest Lexington Medical Center, police said.
The hospital transferred the man, later identified as Malik Kennedy, to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment of his gunshot wounds, police said. The hospital discharged Kennedy shortly afterward.
Police say they are having difficulty determining a motive for the shooting because people who witnessed it aren’t cooperating with investigators.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
