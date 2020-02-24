Running fire hydrants discharge about 2 million gallons of water
Several fire hydrants in the West Davidson area of Lexington were turned on and left running last week, resulting in the discharge of about 2 million gallons of water, authorities said Monday.
Davidson Water Inc. of Welcome discovered the running fire hydrants about 9 p.m. last Thursday and around 8 a.m. last Friday, said Ron Sink, the company’s general manager. During the incident, Davidson Water customers noticed that water service had low pressure, Sink said.
The affected hydrants were located on Koontz Road, Horseshoe Neck Road, Ed Rickard Road, Mt Carmel Road, Helmstetler Road and Tussey Road, Sink said. Crews also found hydrants flowing on Sink Farm Road, Early James Road and Friendship Church Road.
The company estimated the water loss of at least 2 million gallons with a value of more than $10,000.00, Sink said. The company replenished the water from its water-treatment plant. Anyone with information on these hydrants can call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2105 or Davidson Water at 336-731-2341.
Davidson Water, Inc. is a member-owned cooperative serving more than 150,000 people over 578 square miles in Davidson, Randolph and Forsyth counties.
John Hinton
Two questioned in connection with toddler’s diappearance will be extradited to Tennessee
WILKESBORO — Two people remained in custody Monday after sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina located a vehicle last week that Tennessee authorities in were searching for in connection with the disappearance of a 15-month-old girl.
William McCloud and Angela Boswell will be taken to northeastern Tennessee’s Sullivan County after agreeing to be extradited from North Carolina. They were arrested Friday on fugitive warrants unrelated to the toddler’s disappearance, said Lt. Logan Kerr with North Carolina’s Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that McCloud and Boswell are “believed to have information” regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn Mae Boswell, who was reported missing Feb. 18 but was last seen the day after Christmas. The agency said agents and detectives questioned the couple traveling in a gray BMW as part of the ongoing investigation.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt told The Associated Press authorities cannot say when McCloud and Boswell will be back in Tennessee because of security reasons.
The fugitive warrant for McCloud shows he is wanted for theft over $2,500. Boswell’s warrant shows she is wanted for a probation violation. Authorities have received more than 400 tips since issuing an Amber Alert on Wednesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is trying to determine why the child’s disappearance was not reported to authorities sooner. The agency also said Dec. 26 is listed as the day Evelyn was last seen, but her mother and others have given conflicting dates.
The Associated Press
Judge declares mother legally insane in 2017 family stabbing
HIllsborough — A woman charged with fatally stabbing her 5-year-old son and wounding her husband at an on-campus housing complex at the University of North Carolina was found legally insane on Monday.
A judge committed Ebony Olowu, 37, to a state forensic hospital after she was found not guilty by reason of insanity, news outlets reported
In August 2017, Victor Olowu called authorities and said his wife had stabbed him and told him “he had to die.” The couple were staying at a family housing community at the university’s Chapel Hill campus.
Police found the couple’s son Israel under the dining table fatally stabbed in the back and chest.
Police saw blood coming from under the bathroom door and heard Ebony Olowu speaking incoherently inside, according to authorities. Police said that when officers broke down the door, the woman was found slumped over with severe cuts to her wrists.
She was later charged with murder, attempted murder, felony child abuse and assault.
Several mental health experts testified at a court hearing and said Olowu couldn’t understand her actions because she suffered from a major depressive disorder and psychosis from past traumas. She told psychiatrists that God told her to kill her son and husband so they could go to heaven, according the experts.
Orange County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman said that given the “unanimous opinion” of the health experts an argument couldn’t be made contrary to their opinions.
The Associated Press
