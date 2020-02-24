Deontay Wilder calls for rematch, blames costume for weak legs
Deontay Wilder claimed his elaborate 40-pound pre-fight costume was to blame for his loss in the seventh round on Saturday night at the hands of Tyson Fury. Fury knocked Wilder down twice during the fight before Wilder’s corner threw in the towel.
Wilder did call for a rematch against Fury, giving the heavyweight champion 30 days to accept the fight which would likely happen later in the summer.
Two Eastern Conference playoff contenders lose key players
Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons will miss an indefinite amount of time following a back injury he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Simmons, a two-time all-star, is averaging 17 points, eight assists and eight rebounds this year.
For the Indiana Pacers, Jeremy Lamb will undergo season-ending knee surgery this week after he tore his ACL, meniscus and fractured his left knee in Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Lamb, a former Charlotte Hornet, averaged 12.5 points in 47 games in his first season with the Pacers.
Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company for deaths
Kobe Bryant’s widow sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star and their 13-year-old daughter last month as she publicly mourned their deaths Monday in an emotional public ceremony.
The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday said the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight that killed all nine people aboard.
Coco Gauff jumps into WTA top 50
American teenager Coco Gauff broke into the top 50 of the updated WTA rankings released on Monday, becoming the first 15-year-old in 15 years to achieve the feat.
Florida-based Gauff has enjoyed a sensational run on the professional circuit since July last year when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in her first major championship appearance.
