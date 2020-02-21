Camian Shell spent most of Friday night’s Piedmont Triad 3-A conference tournament championship game looking for daylight and finding little. Shell, the dazzling Parkland guard, was well covered by Mount Tabor defenders for much of the evening, making only three baskets going into the final quarter, ceding the bulk of the scoring to teammate Omari Bolden.
Normally, Shell would have the ball in his hands, leading the Mustangs’ scoring attack wire-to-wire. With that in mind and with just seconds left, Parkland coach Travis Holcomb-Faye knew exactly how he wanted the night to end.
“In the timeout, we told them we wanted to get Camian the ball for the last shot,” he said.
Get him the ball, they did. Shell sliced to the basket for a layup with 3.1 seconds left, giving the Mustangs a 54-52 victory and the conference tournament trophy.
“We went a little early, but it opened up and he saw the opening and he didn’t get many openings tonight,” said Holcomb-Faye. “They did a good job containing him. But he saw the opening and got the layup.”
A jubilant Shell somehow ended what had been a frustrating night with 11 points and a large trophy in his hand.
“My coach just told me to attack,” he said. “I saw it wide open and I knew I was going to finish.”
The loss was just the third on the season for the Spartans, a likely No. 1 seed when the NCHSAA Tournament pairings are released Sunday. All three losses have been to Parkland, and they may see each other once again — with a much bigger prize on the line.
That was the message Spartans coach Andy Muse relayed to his dejected team.
“We’ve got to be ready for Tuesday night, now, and we can’t look at the second-round or third-round bracket,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who the state puts in our bracket. We’ve played well enough to play at home, and I like playing in Spartan gym.”
Parkland twice used stall tactics, which was eye-opening for those used to the Mustangs’ usual rapid pace. With the scored tied at 47 and 3:58 to play, the Mustangs pulled the ball out and played a quick game of catch for just over a minute. The move displeased the large number of Mount Tabor fans, but it was a move borne out of necessity.
“We wanted to slow it down tonight,” said Holcomb-Faye. “Smith wore us down with those big bodies. We knew our guys were a little fatigued. We hadn’t been able to practice because of the weather. Our boys were tired. We didn’t go as deep in our bench as we usually go and I played those guys a lot of minutes tonight.”
Parkland 54 Mount Tabor 52
Parkland 17 9 13 15 — 54
Mount Tabor 18 13 12 9 — 52
Parkland — Omari Bolden 19, Chase Rorie 15, Camian Shell 11, Omarion Bitting 3, Scott Walker 2, Denoris Wardlow 2, Ramaj Williams 2
Mount Tabor — Shaylen Woodberry 17, Davis Blackwell 10, Finley Simmons 10, Jakob Moore 9, Daniel Fulp 4, Jordan Hunter 2
Parkland: 7-3 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 21-4 overall.
Mount Tabor: 8-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 23-3 overall.
