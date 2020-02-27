27 THURSDAY
CAR SHOWS
Thunder Road Cruisers Thursday Nite Cruise-ins: 5 p.m. Classic C.F. Jones Café, 976 W. Pine St., MA.
O’Dell’s Sandwich Shop Cruise-in: 6-9 p.m. 1224 W. Pine St., MA. 336-786-4246.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic with Country Dan Collins: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall Old Salem, 137 West St., WS.
Pool Tournament: 7 p.m. Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, LV. 336-747-3059. www.oldnickspub nc.com
“Mo Better Blues” Open Mic Poetry: 8 p.m.-midnight. Jomo’s Rhythm ‘n’ Blues, 3301 N. Liberty St., WS. $5. 336-986-3726 or 336-793-8888.
Todd Snider: 8 p.m. Haw River Ballroom, 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Saxapahaw. $25-$28. www.haw riverballroom.com
Pocket Vinyl with Full Band, Distant Future, Space Cadet Orchestra: 9 p.m. Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., WS.
DANCE
UNCSA Winter Dance Concert: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, 2 p.m. March 1. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.
Ballroom Dancing: 2-4 p.m. Georgia Taylor Ballroom Dance Club, 1471 W. Clemmonsville Road, WS. 336-650-7695.
Shag Lessons: 7-9 p.m. Kernersville Library, 130 E. Mountain St., KV. Beginner’s class is at 7 p.m., intermediate class is at 8 p.m. $30 per person for four one-hour classes. 336-209-6079.
Ballroom Dance Lessons: For non-beginners, 7:30-8:30 p.m; for beginners, 8:30-9:30 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. Partner not required. Allen Berryhill is the instructor. $20 for four weeks. 336-659-4305.
Surry Arts Council Dance Program: Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 218 Rockford St., MA. Dance classes for ages 2-adult. Ballet, tap, jazz, hip-jop, lyrical, adult styles. For times, visit, www.surryarts.org or call 336-786-7998.
FUN STUFF
Coloring and Coffee: 11 a.m. Reynolda Manor Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Tai Chi (Qigong) Classes for Seniors: 10 a.m. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St., WS. $5 per class. Taught by Beth Blair. Beth@seamlesslivingNC.com or 336-407-0621.
Warm Water Arthritis Class: 11 a.m.-noon. Sticht Center Pool, Wake Forest Baptist Health Campus, WS. $35 per month. Grace, 336-713-8082 or gpryor@wakehealth.edu
Yoga for Every Body: 1-2 p.m. Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. Free but consider a $2 donation. www.shepherdscenter.org.
Zumba Classes: 6-7 p.m. Miller Park Recreation Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. $5 per class. 336-782-3282.
KIDS
Children’s Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Clemmons Branch Library, 3554 Clemmons Road, CL. For preschoolers (3-5 years). Books, finger plays, songs and crafts. 336-703-2920 or www.forsythlibrary.org.
f Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. Forsyth Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St. WS. 336-703-3040.
f Youth Music and Dance Lessons: 4:30 pm. Earle Theatre, 142 N.Main St., MA. Flatfoot dance, 4:30 p.m.; fiddle lessons, 5:30; guitar/banjo/mandolin lessons, 6:15 p.m. Instruments provided. Supported in part by a grant from the NCAC, a division of NCDNCR and Duke Energy. www.surryarts.org
Ogburn 4-H Club: 7 p.m. Ogburn Stables, 5734 Ogburn Stables Road, Tobaccoville. The club is for youths ages 6-18. Membership is free, and horse ownership is not required. Rebecca Ogburn May, 4-H volunteer leader, 336-577-5742.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Dr. Richard Groves: Things I Never Heard a White Person Say: 12:15-1:15 p.m. Colhoun Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., WS. 336-918-7839 or www.stpaulswinstonsalem.org/category/allposts.
English Conversation Class: 2 p.m. Reynolda Manor Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS.
Lewisville Digitization Class: 3 p.m. Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
MUSIC
Mount Airy Old-Time Retreat: Feb. 27-29. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. $225. www.surryarts.org, 336-786-7886.
O.Henry Jazz: Tanya Ross & O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. No cover charge. 336-854-2000. ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz/.
The Complete String Quartets of Beethoven (Part 1): 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 and 29. Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, WS. $5-$36. Reservations: www.click4tix.com/secrest/elias or 336-758-5757.
f Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle: 5-5:45 p.m. Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., WS. Drums available for eight or bring your own or just clap. Register: 336-748-0217.
f Traditional Arts Program for Students (TAPS): Youth Music Lessons: 4:30 p.m. (flatfoot lessons), 5:30 p.m. (fiddle lessons), 6:15 p.m. (guitar, banjo, mandolin lessons). Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
f Old-Time and Bluegrass Jam: 7 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. Bring your own instrument. www.surryarts.org, 336-786-7998.
SCREENINGS
f “The MLK Streets Project: What does your MLK Street Look Like?”: 6 p.m. The Enterprise Conference and Event Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, WS. 336-734-6916 or www.eventbrite.com/e/film-documentary-tickets- 94706637101.
f “Always in Season”: 7 p.m. The Willingham Theater, 226 W. Main St., YV. www.yadkinarts.org, 336-679-2941.
SOCIAL
Senior Social: noon-3 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, WS. Adult coloring. Free coffee.
f Senior Drop-In Day: 1-3 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, WS. Tai Chi at 10:30 a.m. with Dennis Rouse. Register: Annette Collins, 336-245-8486. www.shepherdscenter.org.
American Legion Post 55: 6 p.m. Zumba class and Trivia Night. 111 Miller St., WS. $5. 336-724-0660.
The East-Northeast Winston Neighborhood Association Monthly Meeting: 6 p.m. 14th Street Community Center, 2020 E. 14th St., WS. RSVP to Marva Reid: 336-893-4518.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Coping with the Death of a Spouse or Partner: 10-11:30 a.m. Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, WS. www.trellissupport.org.
f Venture Cafe: 5-8 p.m. Bailey Power Plant, 486 Patterson Ave., WS. Venture Cafe connects local entrepreneurs and innovators. 336-407-8742.
Parent to Parent: 6-7:30 p.m. Full Life Counseling and Recovery, 983 Mar Don Drive, WS. For parents of children who suffer from addiction or who may have a problem with substance use. 336-923-7426 Ext. 714 or Holly Mills, holly@full-life-counseling.com.
Moving Forward: Coping with Suicide Loss: 6-7:30 p.m. Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, WS. A brief intake interview is required. 336-331-1333, www.trellissupport.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Knollwood Baptist Church (shelter building C behind church), 330 Knollwood St., WS. www.oa.org.
f Al-Anon Meeting: 8 p.m. Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Road, WS. Al-Anon Family Group. Not handicapped accessible. There are meetings every day of the week in the Winston Salem area. Call 336-723-1452 or go to www.winstonsalemalanon.org. For meetings in the Greensboro area: www.greensboroalanon.org
THEATER
“Top Girls”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, 2 p.m. March 1. Hanesbrands Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets are $20, $15 for students with valid ID, and are available online at www.uncsa.edu/performances, or 336-721-1945.
28 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Matt Kosma Trio: 5-7 p.m. Washington Perk Southside, WS.
Live Music: 5-11 p.m. Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, 238 Market St., MA. www.thirstysoulscommunitybrewing.com.
Fun Friday: 6-10 p.m. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $80. 336-644-9908.
Diamond Edge: 7 p.m. Midway Event Center and Music Hall, 11141 U.S. 52, Suite 10, WS. 336-793-4218.
Darren “DS” Sanders: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Comedy Zone, 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Winston-Salem Shag Club: 8 p.m.-midnight, Legends Sports Bar at Quality Inn & Suites Hanes Mall, 2008 S. Hawthorne Road, WS. Playing shag and beach music. $5, $3 for members. 336-407-9725.
Threefour Mountain, Sunshine Nights, Emily Stewart: 9 p.m. Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., WS. 336-893-8592.
Karaoke Night with Eugene Sneed: 9 p.m. Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, LV. 336-747-3059. www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Karaoke: 10 p.m. Tee Time Sports & Spirits, 3040 Healy Drive, WS. 336-760-4010. www.teetimews.com.
DANCE
Line Dancing-Beginner: 10-11 a.m. Old Town Community Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, WS. $25 per session/four-week sessions. Ages 18 and older. Call for start dates. 336-922-3561.
Clogging-Beginner: 11 a.m.-noon. Old Town Community Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, WS. $25 per session/four-week sessions. Ages 18 and older. Call for start dates. 336-922-3561.
English Country Dancing: 6:45-9 p.m. Historic Bethabara Visitor Center, 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. Free but contributions will be accepted. www.facebook.com/ecdbethabara 336-712-7575.
Country Music Dance: 7-10 p.m. West Chatham Adult Center, 112 Village Lake Road, Siler City. $10. Live bands, family-friendly. No drinking or smoking. 919-742-3975.
Danville Shag Club: 7-10 p.m. Banquet Room, Comfort Inn, 102 Tower Drive, Danville, Va. DJ and food. $5. 336-342-0998. www.danvilleshagclub.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
f Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Miller Park bocce courts, 2598 Queen St., WS. John Storrier, storrier@sbcglobal.net.
f Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9-11 a.m. Miller Park Courts, WS. Strictly for fun and exercise, no competition. All ages and levels are welcome. 505-239-4382.
KIDS
Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. Davie County Public Library, 371 N. Main St., MV. 336-753-6038.
MUSIC
Tommy Jarrell Festival Dance: 7 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. Featuring The New Smokey Valley Boys with Trish Fore. $10. www.surryarts.org, 336-786-7886.
Shepherd’s Center Singers Rehearsals: 1-3 p.m. The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., WS. Being able to read music is a plus but not required. Email Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.
The B3 Social Club: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. $10. www.reevestheater.com.
THEATER
“Blithe Spirit”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29, March 6-7; 2 p.m. March 1, 8. Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 West Mountain St., KV. www.kltheatre.com
“Levittown”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 2 p.m. Feb. 29-March 1. Mountcastle Theater, 251 N. Spruce St., WS.
“Top Girls”: See Theater, Feb. 27.
VISUAL ARTS
Affee Vickers: “Art Expression”: 5 p.m. reception. Welborn Gallery, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., YV. The exhibit will hang through May 2. www.yadkinarts.org.
f Art Studio: 9:30 a.m.-noon. Polo Park Community Center, 1850 Polo Park Road, WS. Sally Southard-Kelp, 336-774-2922.
29 SATURDAY
FESTIVALS
Big Sip Festival: 1-6 p.m. Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. Tickets start at $25. www.bigsipfest.com
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Darren “DS” Sanders. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Cone Denim Entertainment Center: 8 p.m. Jim Breuer: Live and Let Laugh. 117 S. Elm St., GB. www.cdecgreensboro.com.
Midway Music Hall: 7 p.m. JR Gainey and the Killin’ Time Band. 11141 U.S. 52, Suite, 10, WS.
Monstercade: 9 p.m. I, Anomaly; Foxture; Scrub Pine. 204 W. Acadia Ave., WS. 336-893-8592.
Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall Old Salem: 1-3 p.m. Phillip Craft. 137 West St., WS.
f Old Nick’s Pub: 9 p.m. Corey Leutjen and The Traveling Blues Band. 191 Lowes Foods Drive, LV. 336-747-3059. www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Tee Time Sports & Spirits: 10 p.m. Karaoke. 3040 Healy Drive, WS. 336-760-4010. www.teetimews.com
Thirsty Souls Community Brewing: noon-11 p.m. Live music. 238 Market St., MA. www.thirstysoulscommunitybrewing.com
FOOD & DRINK
Downtown Afternoon Tasting Tours: 1:30 p.m. Foothills Brewing, 638 W. Fourth St., WS. Walking tour and samples of food from downtown or West End restaurants. $65.99. 919-237-2254 or www.tastecarolina.com.
FUN STUFF
Ghost Social: 7-8 p.m. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. $15 and pre-registration is required: 336-786-4478. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Curvy Yoga: 8-9 a.m. Sacred Space, 229 Market St., MA. A weekly class taught by Kym Goins using props and modifications to accommodate people with larger bodies, as well as those who need a gentle approach to the practice of yoga. kym@sacredspacenc.com or www.sacredspacenc.com.
KIDS
f Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. No. 110, WS. 336-747-1471.
f Family Storytime: 11 a.m. Forsyth Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., WS. 336-703-3040.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Erik Larson: 7 p.m. Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, WS. Author of “The Splendid and the Vile.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MUSIC
O.Henry Jazz Series: Ruby Prescott & Friends: 7-10 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. No cover charge. 336-854-2000 or ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.
David Burney: 7 p.m. Feb. 29, 3 p.m. March 1. The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main St., Danbury $15, $10 for SCAC members and seniors, $5 for ages 18 and younger. 336-593-8159.
Tommy Jarrell Birthday Dance: 7 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. Featuring Whitetop Mountain Band. $10. www.surryarts.org, 336-786-7886.
Blue Dogs: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. $20-$27. www.reevestheater.com.
Merry Go-Round: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Old Time Music Heritage Hall, Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. $8 for adults, $6 for kids 12 and under. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
St. Anne’s Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry: 10-11:30 a.m. St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, WS. For low income, veterans or those who receive government help such as food stamps, WIC or Medicated or Medicare. 336-768-0174, ask for John Lockwood.
THEATER
“Levittown”: 2 p.m. Feb. 29-March 1. Mountcastle Theater, 251 N. Spruce St., WS.
“Douglass/Dunbar”: 7:30 p.m. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. $15. www.yadkinarts.org or 336-679-2941.
“Top Girls”: See Theater, Feb. 27.
“Blithe Spirit”: See Theater, Feb. 28.
VISUAL ARTS
Pop-up Museum: Education: Big 4 Alumni Association: 10-11 a.m. William Roscoe Anderson Jr. Community Center, 2450 Reynolds Park Road, WS. www.triadculture.org.
1 SUNDAY
CAR SHOWS
High Point Let’s Talk Cars Cruise-in (weather permitting): 1 p.m. National Home Furnishing Center, 1628 S. Main St., HP. 336-442-2796.
Lexington Tractor Supply Cruise-in: 2 p.m. 1100 S. Main St. (Old Bojangles), LX. Randy, 336-250-4128.
CLUBS & CAFES
Mahalo Jazz: 2 p.m. Haw River Ballroom, 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Saxapahaw. $20. www.hawriverballroom.com.
ONP Winter Olympics: 3 p.m. Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, LV. 336-747-3059. www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Jazz at Milner’s: 6-9 p.m. Milner’s American Southern, 630 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-768-2221.
FUN STUFF
Dedication of the Thomas and Lousania Holcomb Williams Cemetery: 2:30 p.m. Enon Baptist Church fellowship hall, 1124 Flint Hill Road, East Bend. Andrew Mackie, 336-428-8471, or yadkincountyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.
SCREENINGS
“1917” (R): 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 1, 7 p.m. March 2-3. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. $7. www.surryarts.org, 336-786-7886.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
f Al-Anon Meeting: 8 p.m. Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Road, WS. Al-Anon Family Group. Not handicapped accessible. There are meetings every day of the week in the Winston Salem area. Call 336-723-1452 or go to www.winstonsalemalanon.org. For meetings in the Greensboro area: www.greensboroalanon.org
THEATER
“Top Girls”: See Theater, Feb. 27.
“Blithe Spirit”: See Theater, Feb. 28.
“Levittown”: See Theater, Feb. 29.
2 MONDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Luck of the Draw Darts: 7 p.m. Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, LV. 336-747-3059. www.oldnickspubnc.com.
DANCE
Line Dance Lessons: 12:30 p.m. Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., WS. $5 per class. Brenda Holcomb, 336-816-5544.
Monday Dance Classes (Line, Shag, Clogging) with Pat Adkins: 4-4:30 p.m. children’s clogging-beginner ($20 for four weeks), 5:30-7 p.m. shag, beginner and non-beginner ($25 for four weeks). South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. 336-659-4305.
Shag Dancing: 6-7 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. $25 per session/four-week sessions. Ages 18 years and older. Call for start dates. 336-659-4305.
Beginner’s Line Dance Lessons: 6:30 p.m. Midway Town Center, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite 110, WS. 336-793-4218.
Line Dance Lessons: 6:30-8 p.m., VFW Post 5352, 612 Edgewood St., KV. $6, all levels welcome. www.dancehalldaze.com.
Line Dance Classes: 7-8 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. $25 per session/four-week sessions. Ages 18 or older. Call for start dates. 336-659-4305.
Surry Arts Council Dance Program: Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 218 Rockford St., MA. Dance classes for ages 2-adult. Ballet, tap, jazz, hip-jop, lyrical, adult styles. For times, visit, www.surry arts.org or call 336-786-7998.
FUN STUFF
Beanbag Toss: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Senior Center, 555-B W. Center St. Ext., LX. Free for Davidson County residents 55 and over. 336-242-2290 or stefanie.poore@davidson countync.gov.
f Wonderful Watercolor Workshop for Adults: 10 a.m. Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. To register: 336-703-2940.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Blvd., WS. $50 per month. ddrayton@wakehealth.edu, 336-713-8082.
Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or 336-727-2325.
Gentle Yoga with DJ: 1-2 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. $30 (four-week session) or $9 drop-in fee (for one class). www.facebook.com/dj4yoga.
Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Blvd., WS. $50. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. ddrayton@wakehealth.edu, 336-713-8082.
KIDS
f Toddler Time: 10 a.m. Forsyth Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St. WS. 336-703-3040.
Year-Round Children’s Swim Lessons: 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays. Sticht Center Warm Water Pool, Medical Center Blvd., WS. $75 for eight sessions. ddrayton@wakehealth.edu, 336-713-8082.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Book Lovers’ Club: 7 p.m. Clemmons Branch Library, 3554 Clemmons Road, CL. 336-703-2920.
MUSIC
Acoustic Jam Sessions: 6-7:30 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS. 336-414-0319.
OTHER
Paul Ciener Blood Drive: 2:30-7 p.m. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. For an appointment: Toni Hays at 336-996-7888 or www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.
SCREENINGS
“1917” (R): See Screenings, March 1.
SOCIAL
f Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Free woodcarving lessons. Ray Branch, 704-577-8619.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
NarAnon Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Mount Tabor Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Rd, WS.
Overeaters Anonymous: 5:30 p.m. Downtown Health Plaza, 1200 Martin Luther King Drive, WS. www.oa.org.
Coping with the Death of a Spouse or Partner: 6-7:30 p.m. Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, WS. www.trellissupport.org.
Divorce Care: 6:30-8:30 p.m. River Oaks Church, 1855 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, CL. Childcare for children under 5. Divorce Care for Kids, for ages 5-12, is held at same time as adult program. 336-766-0033 or www.divorcecare.org.
f Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., WS. 336-701-5864.
Nar-Anon Family Groups: 7:30 p.m. Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.nar-anon.org.
3 TUESDAY
CAR SHOWS
Marlow’s Barbecue & Seafood Cruise-in: 5-9 p.m. 2030 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury. 704-642-0466.
CLUBS & CAFES
f Winston-Salem Writers Open Mic Music and Poetry: sign-ups at 6:45 p.m., readings begin at 7 p.m. Coffee Park Arts Coffee Shop, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.wswriters.org and click on Programs and Open Mic.
Pool and Dart League: 7 p.m. Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, LV. 336-747-3059. www.oldnickspub nc.com
Jazz At Tate’s with Matt Kendrick Trio: 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. www.facebook.com/JazzAtTates
DANCE
Dynamic Academy: Adult Intro to Breakin (Breakdancing): 7:30-8:15 p.m. Break N Out Dance and Event Center, 3909 Battleground Ave., GB. $12 drop-in rate, $60 for a class pass (six classes). 336-355-7173.
f Special Friends Line Dancing: 11 a.m. Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, lower level, 218 Rockford St., MA.
Clogger-Beginner: 5-6 p.m. Old Town Community Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, WS. $25 per session/four-week sessions. Ages 18 and older. Call for start dates. 336-922-3561.
Clogging Classes: 5:30 p.m. Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 218 Rockford St., MA. $25 a month. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
Line Dancing-Intermediate: 6-7 p.m. Old Town Community Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, WS. $25 per session/four-week sessions. Ages 18 and older. Call for start dates. 336-922-3561.
Line Dance Lessons: 6 p.m. beginner lessons and 7 p.m. regular lessons. Thomasville Recreation Center, 1 E. Main St., Thomasville. $5 per class. Brenda Holcomb, 336-816-5544.
Beginner’s Shag Lessons: 6 p.m. Sedge Garden Recreation Center, 401 Robbins Road, WS. $30 per person for four one-hour classes. 336-209-6079.
Footloose Friends: 7-9 p.m. Farmington Community Center, 1827 Farmington Road, MV. Country-couples circle and line dancing. No partner required. $4. 336-413-5204.
Clogging: 7:30-8:30 p.m. beginners, 8:30-9:30 p.m. non-beginners. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. $25 per session/four-week sessions. Ages 18 years and older. Call for start dates, 336-659-4305.
Ballroom Dancing Lessons: 8 p.m. Sedge Garden Recreation Center, 401 Robbins Road, WS. $30 per person for four one-hour classes. 336-209-6079.
FUN STUFF
Beanbag Toss: 10 a.m.-noon. Senior Center gym, 555-B W. Center St. Ext., LX. Free for Davidson County residents 55 and over. 336-242-2290 or stefanie.poore@davidsoncountync.gov.
Intermediate Bridge: 10 a.m.-noon. Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, 1700 Ebert St., WS. 336-748-0217.
Acrylic Painting Class: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council, 218 Rockford St., MA. $30. Teens to adults. www.surryarts.org, 336-786-7998.
Musical Theatre Acting Class: 5-6 p.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St.. MA. $30. For teens to adults. www.surryarts.org, 336-786-7998.
The Twin-City Cribbage Club: 6-9 p.m. Polo Park Recreation Center, 1850 Polo Road, WS. 336-682-2921 or www.twincity cribbageclub.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Gentle Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Divine Yoga & Lewisville Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork, 6275 Shallowford Road, Suite 200, LV. Free or by donation (100 percent of donations go to the Lewisville Elementary Food Bank). Merroels@triad.rr.com, 336-978-5123, www.divineyogalewisville.com
f Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Miller Park bocce courts, 2598 Queen St., WS. John Storrier, storrier@sbcglobal.net.
Yoga for Veterans: 9:30 a.m. The K10Yoga CoOp, 469 West End Blvd., WS. The class is suitable for all levels. Admission is by donation. 336-893-4220.
Tai Chi (Qigong) Classes for Seniors: 11 a.m. Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, LV. $5 per class. Taught by Beth Blair. Beth@seamlesslivingNC.com or 336-407-0621.
Warm Water Arthritis Class: 11 a.m.-noon. Sticht Center Pool, Wake Forest Baptist Health Campus, WS. $35 per month. Grace, 336-713-8082 or gpryor@wakehealth.edu
f Community Meditation: noon. Wildlight, 612 N. Trade St. WS. www.wildlightwellnesscollective.com
f Chair Yoga for Cancer Survivors: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meditation Room, Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1 Medical Plaza; park in the C garage, park on the fourth floor/purple; take the crosswalk to the Cancer Center, elevator to second floor. Meditation room is to your left. Parking about $2.50. Yoga free. Call 336-406-7082 or email suevans002@gmail.com.
Zumba Classes: 6-7 p.m. Miller Park Recreation Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. $5 per class. 336-782-3282.
KIDS
f Book Babies: 10 a.m. Forsyth Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., WS. 336-703-3040.
f Story Time: 10 a.m. Barnes & Noble, 1925 Hampton Inn Court, WS. 336-774-0800.
f Preschool Storytime: 10:15 a.m. Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Children’s Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Clemmons Branch Library, 3554 Clemmons Road, CL. For toddlers (18 months-3 years). Books, finger plays, songs and crafts. 336-703-2920 or www.forsythlibrary.org.
f Music and Movement: 11 a.m. Forsyth Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., WS. 336-703-3040.
Youth Acting Troupe: Everyone Gets Eaten By Sharks: A Cautionary Tale by Marshall Pallet: 4-5 p.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. $60. For ages 6 and older. www.surryarts.org, 336-786-7998.
Kids Arts: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 4-12. $30 per month. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Tuesdays at Two Book Club: 2 p.m. Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
MUSIC
Songs from a Southern Kitchen: Mystery Hillbillies: 6-9 p.m. Lucky 32, 1421 Westover Terrace, GB. A series of performances curated by Ogi Overman. No cover charge. 336-370-0707 or lucky32.com/music.
Open Mic Night: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.
Chrysalis Spring Showcase: 7 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20, $15 for students. www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.
Junior Appalachian Musicians: 3:45-6 p.m. Yadkin Cultural Arts Center Plaza, 226 E. Main St., YV. $75 per semester. 336-679-2941, www.yadkinarts.org/youth-programs/, or email Erika@yadkinarts.org.
Shepherd’s Center Singers Rehearsals: 2-4 p.m. The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., WS. Being able to read music is a plus but not required. Email Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
“1917” (R): See Screenings, March 1.
SOCIAL
f The Forsyth County Genealogical Society Meeting: 5 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch of the Forsyth County Public Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS. www.forsythgen.org.
Triad Now Meeting: 7 p.m. Parkway United Church of Christ, 2151 Silas Creek Parkway, WS. The National Organization for Women works for ending violence against women, reproductive rights, ending racism, LGBTQ equality, and economic fairness including equal pay, and constitutional equality. 336-365-6615, email president@triadnow.org or www.triadnow.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Alcoholics Anonymous: noon-1 p.m. Davie Wellness Center, 142 Gaither St., MV. 336-413-1410 or 336-414-3480.
Wake Forest Baptist Stroke Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon. Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, Medical Plaza, Country Club, 4610 Country Club Road, WS. 336-716-3011 or 336-716-3023.
HD Support Group: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Center, 231 Melrose St., WS. Charlene Hudson, 919-803-8128, option 3, or chudson@hdreach.org.
Nar-Anon Family Groups: 6 p.m. Harvest Temple Church of God, 312 Newsome Road, King. www.nar-anon.org.
Coping with the Death of a Parent: 6-7:30 p.m. Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, WS. www.trellissupport.org.
We are Standing Strong: Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. Light refreshments. 336-659-4305, www.facebook.com/events/404345840296676.
Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Knollwood Baptist Church (shelter building C behind church), 330 Knollwood St., WS. www.oa.org..
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety disorders, and their friends. 336-816-2531.
4 WEDNESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Matt Kosma Trio: 5-7:30 p.m. Vintage Sofa Bar, 1001 Burke St., WS. Also, 8-11 p.m. Trophy Room, 517 N. Liberty St., WS.
Carol Ann and Just Us: 6 p.m. Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite, 10, WS.
Mussels, Wine, Music: AM rOdeo: 7-10 p.m. Print Works Bistro, 702 Green Valley Road, GB. No cover charge. 336-379-0699 or printworksbistro.com/music.
Team Trivia: 7:30 p.m. Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, LV. 336-747-3059. www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes: 8 p.m. Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St., GB. www.cdecgreensboro.com.
DANCE
Line Dance Classes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Museum, lower level, 218 Rockford St., MA. $10 annual membership for admission. 336-786-7998.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes available for $15 each. 336-659-4305.
Ballroom Dance Lessons: For beginners, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; for non-beginners, 8:30-9:30 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. Partner not required. Allen Berryhill is the instructor. $20 for four weeks. 336-659-4305.
Surry Arts Council Dance Program: Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 218 Rockford St., MA. Dance classes for ages 2-adult. Ballet, tap, jazz, hip-jop, lyrical, adult styles. For times, visit, www.surry arts.org or call 336-786-7998.
FUN STUFF
f Recreational Bridge: noon-3 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. 336-659-4305.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Wildlight Community Yoga Class (gentle): 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wildlight Wellness Collective, 612 N Trade St., WS. Free or by donation. 336-661-8313, our@wildlight wellnesscollective.com
KIDS
Brain Awareness Day: 9 a.m.-noon. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Included with museum admission and free for Kaleideum members. www.kaleideum.org.
f Move and Groove: 10 a.m. Forsyth Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St. WS. 336-703-3040.
Family Storytime: 10:15 a.m. Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. Recommended for children 18 months-3 years. 336-703-2940.
Advanced Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9-12. $30 per month. To register: www.surryarts.org.
Youth One Acts: 4-5 p.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 10 and older. $30 per month. To register: ww.surryarts.org.
Drawing & Painting Class: 5-6 p.m. Surry Arts Council, 218 Rockford St., MA. $30. For ages 11 and older. www.surryarts.org, 336-786-7998.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Starr Book Club: 5-6 p.m. Forsyth County Public Library, 660 W. Fifth St., WS. Jasmine (Starr) Watson, 336-577-9611 or jewelstarlit@gmail.com.
SOCIAL
Twin City Kiwanis Club: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org
f Adult Coloring: 1:30-4 p.m. Shepherd’s Center 1700 Ebert St., WS. www.shepherdscenter.org.
f Fellowship: 1:30-4 p.m. Shepherd’s Center 1700 Ebert St., WS. Games, cards, snacks and comradery. www.shepherdscenter.org.
American Legion Post 55: 6 p.m. Zumba classes. 111 Miller St., WS. $5. 336-724-0660.
Clemmons Kiwanis Club: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Trinity Elms Health & Rehab facility, 7449 Fair Oaks Drive, CL. 336-703-2921.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Veteran’s Coffee: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Richard Childress Museum, 425 Industrial Blvd., Welcome/LX.
Refuge Recovery: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Full Life Counseling and Recovery, 983 Mar Don Drive, WS. A weekly meditation and mindfulness meeting for people seeking freedom from addiction. 336-923-7426 Ext. 705 or Jimmy Tunstall, jimmy@full-life-counseling.com.
5 THURSDAY
CAR SHOWS
Thunder Road Cruisers Thursday Nite Cruise-ins: 5 p.m. Classic C.F. Jones Café, 976 W. Pine St., MA.
O’Dell’s Sandwich Shop Cruise-in: 6-9 p.m. 1224 W. Pine St., MA. 336-786-4246.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic with Country Dan Collins: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall Old Salem, 137 West St., WS.
Pool Tournament: 7 p.m. Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, LV. 336-747-3059. www.oldnickspub nc.com
Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club Meeting: 7-9 p.m. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. Discussing “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” by Maria Semple. www.stonefieldcellars.com
“Mo Better Blues” Open Mic Poetry: 8 p.m.-midnight. Jomo’s Rhythm ‘n’ Blues, 3301 N. Liberty St., WS. $5. 336-986-3726 or 336-793-8888.
Caffeine Daydream, Laveda, Lemon of Choice: 9 p.m. Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., WS.
DANCE
Helen Simoneau Danse: “DARLING”: 7:30 p.m. March 5 and 6, Pre-show talk at 7 on March 5, Post-show discussion at 8:30 p.m. on March 6. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 Spruce St. N., WS. www.helensimoneau.org
Ballroom Dancing: 2-4 p.m. Georgia Taylor Ballroom Dance Club, 1471 W. Clemmonsville Road, WS. 336-650-7695.
Shag Lessons: 7-9 p.m. Kernersville Library, 130 E. Mountain St., KV. Beginner’s class is at 7 p.m., intermediate class is at 8 p.m. $30 per person for four one-hour classes. 336-209-6079.
Ballroom Dance Lessons: For non-beginners, 7:30-8:30 p.m; for beginners, 8:30-9:30 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. Partner not required. Allen Berryhill is the instructor. $20 for four weeks. 336-659-4305.
Surry Arts Council Dance Program: Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 218 Rockford St., MA. Dance classes for ages 2-adult. Ballet, tap, jazz, hip-jop, lyrical, adult styles. For times, visit, www.surry arts.org or call 336-786-7998.
FUN STUFF
Washi Tape Crafters: 10 a.m. Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. All supplies provided. 336-703-2940.
f Potluck Jam: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., WS. Food and music. You may bring your instrument/s and play along. Please feel free to bring a dish to share. Register: 336-748-0217.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Tai Chi (Qigong) Classes for Seniors: 10 a.m. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St., WS. $5 per class. Taught by Beth Blair. Beth@seamlesslivingNC.com or 336-407-0621.
Warm Water Arthritis Class: 11 a.m.-noon. Sticht Center Pool, Wake Forest Baptist Health Campus, WS. $35 per month. Grace, 336-713-8082 or gpryor@wakehealth.edu
Yoga for Every Body: 1-2 p.m. Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. Free but consider a $2 donation. www.shepherdscenter.org.
Zumba Classes: 6-7 p.m. Miller Park Recreation Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. $5 per class. 336-782-3282.
KIDS
Children’s Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Clemmons Branch Library, 3554 Clemmons Road, CL. For preschoolers (3-5 years). Books, finger plays, songs and crafts. 336-703-2920 or www.forsythlibrary.org.
f Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. Forsyth Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St. WS. 336-703-3040.
f Youth Music and Dance Lessons: 4:30 pm. Earle Theatre, 142 N.Main St., MA. Flatfoot dance, 4:30 p.m.; fiddle lessons, 5:30; guitar/banjo/mandolin lessons, 6:15 p.m. Instruments provided. Supported in part by a grant from the NCAC, a division of NCDNCR and Duke Energy. www.surryarts.org
LECTURES/LITERARY
English Conversation Class: 2 p.m. Reynolda Manor Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS.
MUSIC
O.Henry Jazz: Carrie Marshall & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. No cover charge. 336-854-2000 or ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.
f Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle: 5-5:45 p.m. Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., WS. Drums available for eight or bring your own or just clap. Register: 336-748-0217.
f Traditional Arts Program for Students (TAPS): Youth Music Lessons: 4:30 p.m. (flatfoot lessons), 5:30 p.m. (fiddle lessons), 6:15 p.m. (guitar, banjo, mandolin lessons). Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
f Old-Time and Bluegrass Jam: 7 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. Bring your own instrument. www.surryarts.org, 336-786-7998.
SOCIAL
Senior Social: noon-3 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, WS. Adult coloring. Free coffee.
f Senior Drop-In Day: 1-3 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, WS. Tai Chi at 10:30 a.m. with Dennis Rouse. Register: Annette Collins, 336-245-8486. www.shepherdscenter.org.
American Legion Post 55: 6 p.m. Zumba class and Trivia Night. 111 Miller St., WS. $5. 336-724-0660.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Coping with the Death of a Spouse or Partner: 10-11:30 a.m. Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, WS. www.trellissupport.org.
f Venture Cafe: 5-8 p.m. Bailey Power Plant, 486 Patterson Ave., WS. Venture Cafe connects local entrepreneurs and innovators. 336-407-8742.
Parent to Parent: 6-7:30 p.m. Full Life Counseling and Recovery, 983 Mar Don Drive, WS. For parents of children who suffer from addiction or who may have a problem with substance use. 336-923-7426 Ext. 714 or Holly Mills, holly@full-life-counseling.com.
Moving Forward: Coping with Suicide Loss: 6-7:30 p.m. Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, WS. A brief intake interview is required. 336-331-1333, www.trellissupport.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Knollwood Baptist Church (shelter building C behind church), 330 Knollwood St., WS. www.oa.org.
f Al-Anon Meeting: 8 p.m. Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Road, WS. Al-Anon Family Group. Not handicapped accessible. There are meetings every day of the week in the Winston Salem area. Call 336-723-1452 or go to www.winstonsalemalanon.org. For meetings in the Greensboro area: www.greensboro alanon.org
THEATER
“Julius Caesar”: 8 p.m. March 5-7, 2 p.m. March 8. Elberson Fine Arts Center, 500 E. Salem Ave., WS. $5 for Salem students, $7 for outside college students and Salem faculty and $10 for general admission. www.salem.edu.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. The Keener Gallery: “Dr. Renee Healing Art: Neuroscience Collection” exhibit will hang through March. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Anne Rudd Galyon and Irene Cullis Galleries: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Cowan Humanities Building, Greensboro College, GB.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. 336-593-8159 or www.stokesarts.org. Kerry Leon Sturdivant’s work will be on display through Feb.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
Artworks Gallery: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. 564 N. Trade St., WS. 336-723-5890 or www.artworks-gallery.org. “New Work” by Don Green and “Farmers Market” by Betti-Pettinati-Longinotti will hang through Feb. 29.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. “The Artist’s Eye” will hang through Feb. 29. “Winter Into Spring” March 1-June 12. Reception 5-7 p.m. March 6.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org. “Invitational 2020” features the works of a dozen African-American artists from across the state. The exhibit runs through May 30.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. “100 in 2020: Musings on Women & Voting Rights” will hang through April 25.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
High Point Museum: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671. “Castles in the Sky” will hang through April 24.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Every Corner Gallery: Associated Artists of Winston-Salem presents “20/20 Vision” through May 1. Arboreal Gallery: Associated Artists of Winston-Salem “Artist Spotlight 2020” goes through March 23.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston” exhibition will be on view through 2021. “Raise the Roof: Replacing Reynolda’s Historic Roof” will be on display through June 27, 2021.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefer center@appstate.edu.
Sechrest Art Gallery, Hayworth Fine Arts Center, High Point University: www.highpoint.edu/community.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org. “The Creative Spirit!” Paintings by Betty Tysor, goes through Feb.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “NC Fellows: Escapes and Revelations” exhibit goes through June 7.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studio 7: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, by appointment and by chance. 204 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-408-9739, email studio7ws@gmail.com, www.studio7ws.com. Tapestries: The Fiber Works of Maggie Rose Brindley will hang through March 28.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422. The History of Tattoo Clubs exhibit will run through April 30.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Theatre Art Galleries: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. www.tagart.org or 336-887-2137.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Art Gallery: 4055 Robinhood Road, WS. Visit the art gallery from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-noon on Fridays, through March 27. The exhibit features paintings, drawings, photographs, fiber, pottery and other works offered by members and friends of the fellowship. 336-659-0331
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS. Robert Motherwell: “Motherwell: Product. Placement” runs through March 29.
Weatherspoon Art Museum: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 500 Tate St., GB. 336-334-5770 or www.weatherspoon.uncg.edu.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. Wellborn Gallery: Affee Vickers: “Art Expression” will hang through May 2.
