MEXICO CITY — Patrick Reed made it hard for anyone to question his moxie.

A week that began with Brooks Koepka saying he thought Reed cheated when he was penalized for swiping sand in the Bahamas ended with Reed delivering clutch moments Sunday to win the Mexico Championship.

Two shots back with four holes left, Reed ran off three straight birdies to overtake Bryson DeChambeau, closing with a 4-under 67 for his second World Golf Championships title.

Reed made it interesting in the end with a wild tee shot into the trees on the 18th hole at Chapultepec Golf Club, forcing him to chip back to the fairway. He had to two-putt from 35 feet for the eighth victory of his PGA Tour career.

In a wild final round in which five players had a share of the lead, DeChambeau appeared to seize control with five birdies in a six-hole stretch.

Everyone around him faltered — Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm — everyone but Reed, who played bogey-free until he only needed a bogey to win.

