SHREVEPORT, La. — That “bridge to 2020,” to which Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz referred heading into the Independence Bowl, hopefully, for the Hurricanes’ sake, has been obliterated and is under construction.
Diaz thought the Hurricanes had “one more really good performance” in them, but reality said the opposite Thursday in Shreveport, Louisiana, as the Hurricanes fell 14-0 to Louisiana Tech at Independence Stadium in front of an overwhelmingly pro-Bulldogs crowd of 33,129.
Miami’s third consecutive loss marked its first losing season (6-7, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) since 2014, when the Canes also finished 6-7 with a loss in the same bowl.
And it was Miami’s first shutout loss since the 58-0 debacle to Clemson, which precipitated the firing of former coach Al Golden — and only its third shutout loss of the century.
The Canes, who lost for the sixth time this season as the pregame favorite, are now 1-9 in their past 10 bowl games, winning only in 2016 in the Russell Athletic Bowl and before that in 2006 in the MPC Computers Bowl.
Since last season, the Hurricanes are 13-13 overall, 8-11 against Power 5 conferences and 5-2 against non-Power 5 schools.
Except for Miami’s high point of the season, a three-game winning streak against Pittsburgh, Florida State and Louisville that teased fans into believing Miami’s offense had finally blossomed, the Hurricanes have seemingly regressed game by game.
Just before kickoff, the Associated Press reported that “barring a significant change in plans, the Miami Hurricanes and offensive coordinator Dan Enos are expected to part ways after (the) Independence Bowl.”
Miami did not respond with a comment.
All three Miami quarterbacks played, beginning with starter Jarren Williams, continuing with one series by Tate Martell, and ending with backup N’Kosi Perry.
The Hurricanes are now 0-5 in games for which they have had more than a week to prepare: against Florida, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, FIU and Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs sealed the victory with an 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback J’Mar Smith with 1:15 left.
La. Tech scored its lone first-half touchdown at 9:34 of the second quarter on a 26-yard screen pass from J’Mar Smith to Israel Tucker, who was completely uncovered and sprinted down the left sideline into the end zone.
Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0
La. Tech 0 7 0 7 — 14 Miami 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
LT—Tucker 26 pass from J.Smith (Hale kick), 9:34
Fourth Quarter
LT—J.Smith 8 run (Hale kick), 1:15
LT MFL
First downs 18 15
Rushes-yards 40-174 28-74
Passing 163 153
Comp-Att-Int 13-28-1 15-34-2
Return Yards 38 63
Punts-Avg. 9-32.55 9-37.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-49 7-65
Time of Possession 31:26 28:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Louisiana Tech, J.Henderson 22-95, J.Smith 10-34, S.Harris 2-18, Toussant 1-14, Tucker 5-13. Miami, C.Harris 12-31, Perry 3-19, J.Williams 6-14, Martell 5-5, Osborn 1-4, Burns 1-1.
PASSING—Louisiana Tech, J.Smith 13-28-1-163. Miami, Martell 1-1-0-7, J.Williams 9-20-1-94, Perry 5-13-1-52.
RECEIVING—Louisiana Tech, Stanley 3-75, J.Henderson 3-4, Hebert 2-26, Graham 2-15, Tucker 1-26, Hardy 1-9, Holly 1-8. Miami, Osborn 5-56, Mallory 4-42, M.Pope 3-23, Wiggins 1-12, Parrott 1-11, C.Harris 1-9.
