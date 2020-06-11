CVS adds drive-thru testing at two stores
CVS Health said Thursday that two more Triad stores will provide drive-through testing for the COVID-19 virus.
The stores are at 5471 University Parkway in Winston-Salem and 1127 N. Bridge St. in Elkin.
CVS expands its reach in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina to 10.
Stores that began providing the service May 28 were: 606 Coliseum Drive, 3333 Robinhood Road and 5001 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem; 440 E. Dixie Drive in Asheboro; 2147 Blowing Rock Road in Boone; 2017 W. Webb Ave., Burlington; 4310 W. Wendover Ave. and 2210 Fleming Road in Greensboro.
The sites will utilize self-swab tests. The sites will help toward meeting a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.
Richard Craver
Three new principals named in WS/FCS
New principals have been named at The Children’s Center, Glenn High School and Kennedy High School, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Thursday.
Tamatha Fullerwinder will take over at The Children’s Center from Shannon Boles, who moved to Rural Hall Elementary earlier this year.
LeDuan Pratt will be the new principal at Glenn, taking over from Brad Craddock, who is retiring.
William Wynn will be the new principal at Kennedy, replacing Keisha Gabriel, who is the new principal at Winston-Salem Prep.
Lisa O’Donnell
Free food giveaway is today
Whole Man Ministries will have a Drive-Thru Food Bank giveaway from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on today.
The free food event will be held at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.
Bishop Barry Washington of Whole Man Ministries said the organizers expect to feed community members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis but all people are welcome.
Fran Daniel
Man arrested on child-porn charges
A Lewisville man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of possessing images of child pornography, authorities said Wednesday.
Ryan Michael Tyler, 20, was charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tyler was arrested after investigators received a tip that someone was downloading child pornography from the internet, the sheriff’s office said.
Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies then executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 900 block of Dawnlea Drive in Lewisville, the sheriff’s office said.
Tyler was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $10,000, the sheriff’s office said. Tyler is scheduled to appear in court on June 25.
Anyone with information about this case can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
John Hinton
Meat-processing plant bill to get hearing
A bipartisan state House bill would provide $25 million in federal CARES Act funding to help meat-processing plants add production capacity.
House Bill 1201 is scheduled to be heard for the first time at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the House Agriculture committee. The bill is co-sponsored by GOP Reps. Jeffery Elmore of Wilkes County and Julia Howard of Davie County.
The impetus behind the bill is that the COVID-19 pandemic “has resulted in serious and substantial impacts on the food supply chain,” in particular on small- to medium-sized livestock producers.
The funding assistance is “necessary in order to reduce disruptions in the supply chain for fresh meat, and to help small producers get their product to market.”
The bill does not address plant- and worker-safety conditions even in light of several outbreaks at meat-processing facilities in the state, including at least 570 Tyson Foods workers testing positive at its Wilkesboro facilities.
Grants would be provided to meat-processing facilities “that are experiencing slowdowns in production or have limited capacity to accommodate increased demand for meat processing.” Plants would be required to contract with independent livestock producers for supply, and have to be subject to state and/or federal Agriculture inspections.
Richard Craver
Some Parkway picnic areas to reopen
Several picnic areas and other amenities on the Blue Ridge Parkway that were closed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus will reopen on Saturday, the National Park Service announced Thursday.
Some of the amenities in North Carolina include picnic areas at Cumberland Knob, Doughton Park, Jeffress Park, Price Park, Linville Falls and Mount Pisgah.
Campgrounds and visitor centers along the parkway remain closed, as do some picnic areas in North Carolina and Virginia. Amenities and facilities will reopen in phases.
The park service used guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health officials.
Details and updates on park operations will be posted at www.nps.gov/blri and social media channels.
Lisa O’Donnell
July 4 concert is canceled
Randy Eaddy, president and chief executive of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, announced on Tuesday that the council’s July 4 concert at Triad Park, presented in collaboration with Forsyth County, is canceled.
The concert was to have featured the N.C. Army National Guard 440th Army Band.
The arts council had delayed the decision, hoping that the COVID-19 situation would improve. Crowd restrictions in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase Two order extend through June 26, but the National Guard Band told the council that it won’t be able to perform July 4.
The arts council has not yet made a final call yet on the three remaining concerts in its 2020 Summer Parks Concert Series that are planned for later in July and August.
This would have been the fifth season for the popular free, family friendly Summer Parks Concert Series.
For more information and updates, visit www.intothearts.org.
Lynn Felder
NBC cancels comedy starring W-S native
NBC has canceled “Perfect Harmony,” a situation comedy starring Geno Segers, a Winston-Salem native, and Anna Camp, an alumna of the UNC School of the Arts. The series followed a choir in a small town Kentucky church.
“As Hyman Roth said in ‘The Godfather Part II,’ ‘This is the business we’ve chosen,’” Segers said. “So we take the ups with the downs. I’m just honored to have been part of such a talented and diverse group. I’m sure our paths will cross again in the future.”
NBC also canceled “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.” The network has not yet announced the fate of three other shows: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Manifest,” and “Indebted.”
Tim Clodfelter
