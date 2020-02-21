911 call comes hours after shooting
Winston-Salem police are investigating after a person was shot in the arm, then 911 was called hours later, according to the police department.
Officers went to a home in the 2600 block of Toddler Place Drive at about 10:25 a.m. Friday after getting a call about a shooting there. Officers found someone with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in their upper arm, but the victim couldn’t initially provide a suspect description or say where the shooting happened.
Eventually, police say, they discovered the shooting happened 10 hours before officers were called to the home. Medical personnel took the victim, whose name isn’t being released, to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.
Officers are still working to determine the events leading up to the shooting and a potential motive, police said. The incident is classified as an assault with a deadly weapon, but no other information was being released as of midday Friday, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the assault to contact the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Lee O. Sanderlin
Group has 45 days to return ‘Silent Sam’
HILLSBOROUGH — A judge imposed a 45-day deadline on the Sons of Confederate Veterans to return the Silent Sam statue to the University of North Carolina.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour also ruled that the group must return the remaining balance of a $2.5 million trust fund that the university’s board of governors set up to preserve the statue.
The judge filed the written order on Thursday after a ruling last week that overturned the board’s highly-criticized settlement giving the monument and the money to the Confederate heritage group.
Baddour ruled that the Sons of Confederate Veterans has no legal claim to the statue, or standing to bring the lawsuit. That means the University of North Carolina system still owns Silent Sam and will again need to figure out what to do with it.
The statue stood on the Chapel Hill campus for more than 100 years until protesters toppled it in August 2018. Critics say it symbolizes racism and white supremacist views, while supporters argue it honored the memory of ancestors who died in the Civil War.
The Associated Press
