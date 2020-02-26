Iycez Adams was admittedly a little nervous. The possibility of attending Glenn High School — a new setting for a rising junior basketball player — was quite likely.
Adams, who previously lived in Greensboro, spent the past two years at Wesleyan Christian Academy. That included two seasons on the girls basketball team, where she contributed to the Trojans’ NCISAA Class 3-A title in 2017-18 as a freshman.
But Glenn became an option when Adams moved to Kernersville in late spring 2019. She was in the district for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, but attended summer workouts at both Wesleyan and with the Bobcats under Coach Melvin Heggie. Adams was looking for a good fit — ultimately, she found it.
Adams, now 16, became arguably the most important addition as the Bobcats soared this season, with just a lone loss back in late December at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
Adams has averaged 15 points and nearly 11 rebounds as second-seeded Glenn heads into the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs tonight. Heggie said teaming Adams with seniors Jacee Busick and Nakia Weston has given the Bobcats a “Big Three” — a nod to the former Miami Heat trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
Adams already knew Busick, the Charlotte signee, and Weston, since her middle school days playing travel basketball — mostly workouts and practices at the time. The three grew closer two years ago when Adams joined the girls program with Team Felton, which competes on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit under Heggie.
They made Adams feel comfortable in new surroundings.
“It was a really good feeling,” said Adams, who officially transferred to start the 2019-20 school year. “They made me feel like they could really use me, and that, working together, we could be really dangerous.
“They were like, ‘Yo, we can do this. If all of us buy in, and it transfers down to our younger kids, it’d be crazy — definitely a show to watch all year.”
According to Heggie, Adams was a “right-on-time” addition, after losing five seniors, including CaMari Jeter and Chelsea Martin after the 2018-19 season. A perfect run through the Central Piedmont 4-A got Glenn its first conference title since 1999. The Bobcats followed that last week by winning the conference tournament championship — also a first since 1999.
“She’s kind of learned the system, understanding the program and how we do things. It’s elevated us,” Heggie said. “And she allows Jacee Busick a lot more freedom, and Jacee allows her freedom. Most nights Jacee’s at the top of the scouting report, ‘We’re going to double (cover) her.’
“Well, now, you can’t go double Jacee. You can’t go double Iycez — or, even if you’re paying too much attention to them, Alivia Evans might show up or Nakia Weston might show up. It’s been huge.”
Heggie said Adams’ experience on that title-winning team at Wesleyan Christian, under Coach Matthew McCarthy, helped — it gave her championship experience early.
Adams said that season, when the Trojans finished 27-5 with a finals win over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.), she began getting interest from Division I programs. Adams, eventually named a two-time NCISAA all-state selection, was able to showcase her skills on that Wesleyan team with Shaniya Jones, now a sophomore playing at Georgia. Playing on the 17-U Team Felton that next summer also increased her exposure.
Heggie’s team, Adams said, has been much different than the travel circuit. She said her goal, since taking up basketball at age 8 or 9, has been to get better — that still hasn’t changed.
“It helped, having played for him before,” said Adams, who has received nine scholarship offers, beginning with Appalachian State in April 2019. “High school Coach Mel and AAU Coach Mel are two totally different people. I really thought I was coming into a laid-back type setup — we got the job done, we moved on to the next (game).
“High school is more of, we break it down to the details. Every freshman knows their role. It’s more analytical.”
