The Carolina Hurricanes may be without injured goalies Petr Mrazek and James Reimer, and defenseman Brett Pesce, for an extended period of time, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday.
Mrazek, who has started 39 games this season, suffered a concussion, Brind’Amour said.
“I don’t have updates on how long they’ll be out, but nobody, I would say, is short term,” Brind’Amour said. “Longer term, really, for all of them.”
All three players were injured Saturday in the road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mrazek was hurt when he collided with the Leafs’ Kyle Clifford as he left the net to play the puck, Brind’Amour said.
Reimer, the starter, went out in the first period with a lower-body injury after Canes defenseman Jaccob Slavin was shoved into him. Pesce hurt his right shoulder attempting to check Leafs center John Tavares along the boards.
Pesce had shoulder issues late in the 2017-18 season but did not have surgery. Brind’Amour said Pesce was being evaluated again Monday, adding, “We’ll see from there.”
The Canes on Sunday recalled goalies Alex Nedeljkovic and Anton Forsberg from the Charlotte Checkers, their AHL affiliates. Both were at the Canes practice on Monday at PNC Arena.
Nedeljkovic and Forsberg have teamed well in keeping the Checkers, the 2019 Calder Cup champions, in playoff contention in the AHL. Brind’Amour is hoping for the same as the Canes fight for playoff position in the Eastern Conference.
“Absolutely it’s exciting,” Nedeljkovic said after practice. “It’s another playoff battle the guys are in and another chance to show what I can do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.