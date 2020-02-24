RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes made a major move on Monday, the NHL’s trade deadline, obtaining forward Vincent Trocheck from the Florida Panthers.
The price was high. The Canes traded away centers Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark, defensive prospect Chase Priskie and offensive prospect Eetu Luostarinen.
Trocheck, 26, has been a team leader for the Panthers and a steady offensive producer, although his numbers have dipped the past two years because of injuries. The Pittsburgh native has 10 goals and 26 assists in 55 games this season but scored a career-high 31 goals and finished with a career-best 75 points in 2017-18.
“It’s my first time being traded and I spent my whole time in Florida, so saying bye to those guys is tough,” Trocheck said on a Monday media call. “At the same time, I am very excited to get to Carolina. I’ve heard nothing but great things from guys who have been in the organization. Definitely looking forward to a fresh start.”
Trocheck suffered a broken ankle in November 2018 after a collision with Canes forward Ryan Dzingel, then with the Ottawa Senators. That limited him to 55 games last season. He was injured again in October after blocking a shot.
“The injury (in 2018) I had a bit of a setback,” Trocheck said. “Then, the injury I had earlier this year. But for the last month or so I’d say I felt back to my normal self in a sense of kind of playing with speed and doing the things I used to do. At this point I feel like I’m 100 percent.”
Trocheck has two years remaining on his contact at $4.75 million a season. Haula is due to become an unrestricted free agent after the season and Wallmark will be a restricted free agent.
“Vincent brings elements of skill and competitiveness that fit the mold of the style we want to play,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He’s a right-handed center who is excellent in the face-off circle. With two years left on his contract after this one, this fills a need for our roster for this year and moving forward.”
Haula was obtained in a trade last summer from the Vegas Golden Knights after missing most of last season with a serious knee injury. Wallmark has been the Canes’ fourth-line center much of this season buthas moved up in the lineup when needed.
“That’s the hard part about today and the hard part about the business in general,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday. “Management, they feel like this is how we’ve got to get better. We’re getting a really good player back, so that’s the positive of it. The negative is you lose two people that have been a big part of what we’ve been doing here.
“We gave up a lot to get a player that we think fits exactly what we’re all about and feels a need that we definitely have. That’s why these deals are hairy. You’ve got to give up something to get something.”
Trocheck was a third-round pick by Florida in 2011 and has played with the Panthers since the 2013-14 season. He said the Canes were a “tough team to play against” and that he should transition easily into the system installed by coach Rod Brind’Amour.
