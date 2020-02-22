“48 Hours,” CBS’s investigative crime show, will re-air a segment today about the death of Jason Corbett, the Irish businessman who a jury concluded was brutally murdered by his wife and his father-in-law in 2015.
Earlier this month, the N.C. Court of Appeals vacated the murder convictions of Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens after finding that the trial judge made prejudicial errors in determining what evidence should or should not come into the trial. Prosecutors will likely appeal the case to the N.C. Supreme Court.
Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, a former FBI agent, were both convicted in 2017 of second-degree murder after a month-long trial in Davidson Superior Court. They were each sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison.
They both claimed self-defense, saying that they killed Jason Corbett after he attacked Molly Corbett and threatened both of their lives. Davidson County prosecutors alleged that Molly Corbett and Martens used a 28-inch Louisville Slugger baseball bat and a concrete brick paver to bludgeon Jason Corbett, 39, to death in the early hours of Aug. 2, 2015. Investigators found Jason Corbett’s nude body in the master bedroom of the couple’s house at 160 Panther Creek Court. A medical examiner testified that he was struck at least 12 times and that his skull was crushed.
A spokesman for CBS said that the “48 Hours” episode will air at 9 p.m. today on WFMY, channel 9 in the Winston-Salem area.
The special features exclusive interviews with Jason Corbett’s sister, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, and her family, who live in Ireland.
Corbett-Lynch and her husband, David Lynch, have custody of Jason’s two children, Jack and Sarah, from his first marriage.
Corbett-Lynch has written a book, “My Brother Jason: The Untold Story of Jason Corbett’s Life and Brutal Murder by Tom and Molly Martens.” In the book, she alleges that Molly Corbett manipulated Jason Corbett during their dating relationship and their marriage and that she and her father conspired to kill Jason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.