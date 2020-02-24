NCHSAA basketball playoff pairings
Boys first round
Tuesday’s games
Class 4-A West
No. 5 Reynolds (16-9), bye
No. 23 Charlotte Mallard Creek (9-16) at No. 10 Glenn (15-11), 7 p.m.
Class 3-A West
No. 32 Gastonia Ashbrook (9-16) at No. 1 Mount Tabor (23-3), 7:30 p.m.
No. 24 Alexander Central (16-11) at No. 9 Greensboro Smith (18-7), 6:30 p.m.
No. 19 Greensboro Dudley (16-9) at No. 14 Asheville Roberson (17-9), 6 p.m.
No. 22 Southwest Guilford (12-13) at No. 11 Hickory (20-5), 7:30 p.m.
No. 18 Parkland (21-4) at No. 15 West Rowan (15-9), 7 p.m.
Class 2-A West
No. 17 Salisbury (16-9) at No. 16 Sylva Smoky Mountain (14-10), 7 p.m.
No. 24 Franklin (16-9) at No. 9 West Wilkes (18-7), 6 p.m.
No. 28 Walkertown (9-14) at No. 5 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (23-1), 7:30 p.m.
No. 20 North Surry (16-10) at No. 13 Lexington (20-5), 6:30 p.m.
No. 30 Wilkes Central (14-9) at No. 3 Shelby (21-3), 7:30 p.m.
No. 27 Central Davidson (15-9) at No. 6 North Davidson (23-4), 7:30 p.m.
No. 22 Belmont South Point (18-9) at No. 11 Atkins (20-6), 7 p.m.
No. 18 North Forsyth (19-7) at No. 15 Rutherfordton-Spindale Central (16-10), 7:30 p.m.
No. 31 Lincolnton (11-14) at No. 2 West Stokes (22-4), 7:30 p.m.
Class 2-A East
No. 22 Ledford (15-11) at No. 11 SouthWest Edgecombe (19-6), 7 p.m.
Class 1-A West
No. 21 Bishop McGuinness (12-13) at No. 12 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (17-9), 7 p.m.
No. 20 South Stokes (12-14) at No. 13 Cherokee (17-9), 6 p.m.
No. 27 Burlington Clover Garden (18-11) at No. 6 Starmount (19-7), 6 p.m.
No. 22 Cherryville (16-10) at No. 11 Mount Airy (15-9), 7:30 p.m.
No. 23 North Stokes (15-10) at No. 10 Bessemer City (18-6), 7 p.m.
No. 18 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (17-7) at No. 15 East Surry (17-6), 7:30 p.m.
No. 31 Elkin (10-15) at No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (17-8), 6 p.m.
Girls First Round
Tuesday’s games
Class 4-A West
No. 22 Cornelius Hough (9-16) at No. 11 East Forsyth (16-10), 7 p.m.
No. 2 Glenn (23-1), bye
No. 18 West Forsyth (15-10) at No. 15 Lake Norman (15-9), 7 p.m.
Class 3-A West
No. 27 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (11-12) at No. 6 Greensboro Dudley (19-7), 6 p.m.
No. 23 Southwest Guilford (18-9) at No. 10 Southwestern Randolph, 6 p.m.
No. 18 North Buncombe (20-6) at No. 15 Mount Tabor (14-11), 6:30 p.m.
Class 2-A West
No. 17 Wilkes Central (18-6) at No. 16 North Davidson (17-9), 6 p.m.
No. 25 North Wilkes (14-11) at No. 8 Ashe County (19-6), 6:30 p.m.
No. 24 West Davidson (15-10) at No. 9 Marshville Forest Hills (17-7), 7 p.m.
No. 21 Surry Central (17-9) at No. 12 Brevard (17-6), 7 p.m.
No. 29 North Surry (13-13) at No. 4 Forbush (25-2), 6 p.m.
No. 22 Oak Grove (16-11) at No. 11 West Stokes (22-4), 6 p.m.
No. 18 West Wilkes (18-6) at No. 15 West Stanly (16-10), 6 p.m.
No. 31 Central Davidson (11-12) at No. 2 East Burke (24-3), 7 p.m.
Class 2-A East
No. 21 North Pitt (14-12) at No. 12 Ledford (18-6), 7 p.m.
No. 26 Thomasville (12-11) at No. 7 School of Science & Math (22-5), 6 p.m.
Class 1-A West
No. 25 South Stokes (9-16) at No. 8 Lincoln Charter (20-5), 6 p.m.
No. 20 Winston-Salem Prep (10-14) at No. 13 Robbinsville (21-6), 6:30 p.m.
No. 29 Gastonia Piedmont Community (12-13) at No. 4 East Surry (17-5), 6 p.m.
No. 30 North Stokes (6-19) at No. 3 Mitchell (18-5), 7 p.m.
No. 19 Cashiers Blue Ridge (17-7) at No. 14 Mount Airy (14-11), 6 p.m.
No. 23 Starmount (6-17) at No. 10 Mooresville Langtree Charter (25-4), 6 p.m.
No. 31 East Wilkes (4-19) at No. 2 Alleghany (24-3), 6 p.m.
Class 1-A East
No. 24 Manteo (10-8) at No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (20-4), 5 p.m.
