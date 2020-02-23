The NCHSAA basketball playoffs begin Tuesday and conclude with state championship games March 14 in Chapel Hill and Raleigh.
Here are 12 teams in the Triad primed to make deep postseason runs (listed alphabetically with seed and first-round matchup):
BOYS EASTERN GUILFORD (20-6) No. 5 seed Class 3-A East, vs. No. 28 Jacksonville
Why they’ll go far: The Wildcats went unbeaten in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A, and all of their losses were to quality opponents, including 3-A East top seed Fayetteville Westover by five on a neutral floor. Eastern Guilford G Kadyn Dawkins is a handful, and Coach Joseph Spinks knows how to win playoff games after taking the Wildcats to the 2017 state championship game.
NORTH DAVIDSON (23-4) No. 6 Class 2-A West, vs. No. 27 Central Davidson
Why they’ll go far: Coach Josh Snyder’s Black Knights haven’t lost since the calendar flipped to 2020, a span of 17 games. Junior Gs Jamarien Dalton and Tedric Jenkins are a formidable 1-2 punch, but North Davidson has to cut down on turnovers.
NORTHWEST GUILFORD (22-4) No. 3 Class 4-A West, bye (West Charlotte-Charlotte Berry winner second round)
Why they’ll go far: The Vikings’ two losses to Triad teams weren’t close (67-44 to Smith in the HAECO Invitational and 75-60 to Metro 4-A foe Grimsley), but when they’re good they’re very good. Northwest Guilford has a post presence, 6-foot-8 Rutgers signee Dean Reiber, and a backboard-breaking wing scorer, 6-2 Christain Hampton. When Coach Lee Reavis’ squad plays with energy from the jump, this is a 4-A final four-caliber team.
PARKLAND (21-4) No. 9 seed Class 3-A West, No. 24 Alexander Central
Why they’ll go far: The Mustangs over top-seeded Mount Tabor? Parkland has handed the Spartans their only three losses this season behind junior Gs Camian Shell and Omari Bolden, and Coach Travis Holcomb-Faye’s team would face Mount Tabor again in the third round.
REIDSVILLE (23-2) No. 4 seed Class 2-A East, No. 29 East Duplin
Why they’ll go far: The Rams’ only losses this season were to Class 4-A Charlotte Harding and Class 3-A Smith and the Harding loss was when Reidsville was still working in players from its Class 2-A state championship football team. One of those players is junior G Breon Pass, who’s averaging 21.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game. Pass can go off for 50 points on any given night. Just ask a pretty good Salisbury team that lost 92-90 to Reidsville in mid-January.
WINSTON-SALEM PREP (17-8) No. 2 seed Class 1-A West, No. 31 Asheboro Uwharrie Charter
Why they’ll go far: The Phoenix usually goes into the playoffs with a few losses on its schedule, but that’s because Coach Andre Gould will take on anyone anywhere to get ready for the postseason. Junior Troy Mills and senior Stephen Minor are proven guards who’ve been through the playoff grind. The potential problem for Winston-Salem Prep is that its likely second-round opponent is an East Surry team that is 2-1 this season against the Phoenix.
GIRLS
EAST SURRY (17-5)
No. 4 Class 1-A West, vs. No. 29 Gastonia Piedmont Community CharterWhy they’ll go far: The Cardinals came out of the tough Northwest 1-A as regular-season and tournament conference champions and have the experience of a run to last year’s Class 1-A final to fall back on. Coach Caleb Gilley’s team plays stingy defense (32.2 points per game) but is relatively young and might be a year away from a trip back to the championship game.
FORBUSH (25-2)
No. 4 Class 2-A West, No. 29 North SurryWhy they’ll go far: The Falcons’ only losses were by 10 points each to Class 4-A West No. 2 seed Glenn and Class 3-A West No. 1 seed Morganton Freedom, so Coach Bradley Shore’s team won’t be intimidated. Seniors Nicole Scott and Parkley Hennings are double-figure scorers for a team that averages 13 steals and hasn’t lost in 2020.
GLENN (23-1) No. 2 Class 4-A West, bye (Lake Norman-West Forsyth winner second round)
Why they’ll go far: The Bobcats’ only loss was to nationally ranked Baltimore St. Frances in the John Wall Classic. Coach Melvin Heggie’s team lost to Southern Pines Pinecrest in the second round of last year’s Class 4-A playoffs, but made a statement by crushing Pinecrest 51-17 on the road in this season’s opener. A potential matchup with 2019 state champion and Central Piedmont 4-A rival West Forsyth looms.
NORTHWEST GUILFORD (23-3) No. 4 Class 4-A West, bye (Huntersville Hopewell-Charlotte Berry winner second round)
Why they’ll go far: The Vikings’ only loss in North Carolina this season was to Metro 4-A rival Ragsdale on Feb. 7, and Northwest has won the other three meetings between the teams. Senior Gs Reagan Kargo and Thalia Carter were part of the Vikings’ 2018 Class 4-A state champions, and first-year head coach Haley Hackett helped Northern Guilford win Class 3-A titles in 2017 and 2018 as an assistant. Megan Harkey, a 6-6 senior center, is the wild card for Northwest.
RAGSDALE (21-4) No. 8 Class 4-A West, bye (South Mecklenburg-Southern Pines Pinecrest winner second round)
Why they’ll go far: The Tigers will go as far as the dynamic guard trio of senior Nyah Stallings and juniors Mariah Frazier and Diamond Monroe will take them. Frazier is one of the best defenders in the area, and when she’s locked in it sets the tone for a group that can disrupt even the best offense. The bad news for Coach Ben Bradford’s team is that top-seeded Charlotte Mallard Creek is the likely third-round opponent for Ragsdale.
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (25-1) No. 2 Class 3-A West, No. 31 Kannapolis A.L. Brown
Why they’ll go far: Coach Rachel Clark’s Falcons have lost only once since last season’s Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference tournament, and that was to Class 4-A power Northwest Guilford on Jan. 24. Senior G Kennedi Simmons is back after earning HSXtra.com Player of the Year honors by leading Southeast to the Class 3-A state championship, and Kristen Roberts and Raven Preston have emerged as scoring threats in their own right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.