When Kay Genyse moved from her hometown of High Point to Georgia two years ago, she left behind a crowd of close relatives.
Those relatives will become her cheering section in High Point on Sunday night, when they watch their cousin on the ABC singing competition series “American Idol.”
Kay Genyse — whose given name is Krishada Genyse Pittman — traveled from her Jonesboro home to Savannah to try out last September, a day after her 20th birthday.
She auditioned for country music star Luke Bryan, music icon Lionel Richie and singer-songwriter Katy Perry. The three judges decide whether she joins contestants who move on to Hollywood for the show’s 18th edition.
“I had an amazing experience,” Pittman said from Georgia. “I went into it thinking it was going to be cutthroat,” she said. “Instead, I met so many friends, even down to the executive producer, the producers, the casting people. They were so kind, so nice, always smiling, always making sure everyone was OK.”
“I didn’t really feel like it was a competition,” she said. “I felt like we are all family, and we are all rooting each other on.”
Pittman can’t say how she fared in the audition. The audience will have to watch to find out. Sunday’s episode airs at 8 p.m. on WXLV-Channel 45.
As the competition advances, viewers at home vote for their favorite vocalists in hopes of helping them make it to the next round. One singer ultimately wins the grand prize and the “American Idol” title.
Guilford County has sent quite a few contestants to “American Idol.”
High Point native Fantasia Barrino won its third season in 2004.
Chris Daughtry placed fourth on its fifth season.
Stokesdale native Chelsea Sorrell was a Top 24 finalist on Season 11.
Does Pittman hope to follow the footsteps of Barrino, who went on to a career as a singer and actress?
“I’m hoping that I create my own path, and me and Fantasia can coexist and benefit each other,” Pittman said.
“I want Fantasia to remain the Queen of High Point,” Pittman said. “She deserves that. She struggled and she pushed herself and she got herself to where she’s at. I’m not taking anything from that. I just want to be another person who came out of High Point.”
But she does aspire to a singing career.
She traces her love of the arts to her childhood days at Parkview Village Elementary Expressive Arts Magnet School in High Point.
“We had dance class, we had drama class, we had art class,” Pittman said.
Her church, Chosen Generation Outreach Deliverance Center, fostered her love of singing. On its monthly Youth Sunday, she sang and danced and gave other presentations.
“Growing up in the church, it motivated me and kind of let me know that I can do whatever if I put my heart to it,” Pittman said.
From Parkview Village Elementary, she went on Jamestown Elementary, Jamestown Middle School and Ragsdale High School.
She attended N.C. Central University as a freshman. Then she moved with her mother, Kristen Pittman, to Georgia for her mother’s career as a life coach.
When Pittman auditioned for “American Idol,” she was attending Middle Georgia State University.
At her audition, Pittman sang “Mercy,” a 2008 song by Welsh singer Duffy.
Pittman wasn’t nervous.
“My vision is really bad,” she said. “I can only see about an arm’s length away, so I can’t see anything. It was kind of like I was performing at home, in front of nobody. I used to feel upset that I couldn’t see, but I use it to my advantage. It’s kind of hard for me to be nervous if I can’t see nobody.”
During Pittman’s audition, judges wanted to see whether she has what it takes to perform for an audience.
The TV audience will learn the answer on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.