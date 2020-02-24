The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s state basketball playoffs will begin Tuesday night, with plenty of area teams in the mix.
Two programs in Forsyth County have a fast track to the second round of the postseason. The Reynolds boys and Glenn girls earned first-round byes in their Class 4-A brackets.
Five games tonight to keep an eye on:
Boys
No. 31 Elkin (10-15) at No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (17-8): Winston-Salem Prep is coming off a loss to East Surry in the Northwest 1-A tournament championship, the program’s first lost final in more than a decade.
T.J. Mills, a 6-foot-2 junior, had a team-high 17 points in that loss with Stephen Minor adding 16 and Anthony Sellars scoring 15. Those three standouts are returnees from last season’s team that reached the third round of the Class 1-A playoffs and lost to state champion Bishop McGuinness.
Elkin has amassed its most wins in a season since 2012-13, when the team finished 20-8 under Kenneth Abrams. The Buckin’ Elks lost in the Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A tournament championship to West Wilkes, the Blackhawks’ first finals win since 1991. Austin Longworth, a 6-foot-4 senior, led Elkin with 20 points.
No. 22 Belmont South Point (18-9) at No. 11 Atkins (20-6): Atkins plays host to a Class 2-A first-round game for the second straight season.
The Camels, who entered the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A tournament as the No. 2 seed, dropped their final matchup against West Stokes, the No. 2 program in the Class 2-A West. Yusef Suggs Jr. scored a team-high 22 points with Avante Matthews, a 6-foot-5 senior captain, adding 11.
Logan Threatt, a 6-foot-2 junior, has averaged 21.6 points for Belmont South Point, which has a program-tying victory total.
No. 18 Mooreseboro Thomas Jefferson (17-7) at No. 15 East Surry (17-6): East Surry is coming off its first conference tournament title since 2008 with its win over Winston-Salem Prep.
Quincy Smith had a game-high 22 points, his best game of his senior season, in that 63-61 victory in the Northwest 1-A final. Jefferson Boaz, the 6-foot-8 North Carolina signee for football, has averaged 24.8 points.
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson, led by first-year coach Steven Jones, last won a playoff game during the 2013-14 season.
Girls
No. 18 North Buncombe (20-6) at No. 15 Mount Tabor (14-11): Mount Tabor plays host to a first-round game for the second straight season.
North Buncombe last week won the Western Mountain Athletic 3-A tournament, its first title since 1997.
Ciara Wright, a senior, leads Mount Tabor by averaging nearly 20 points. The winning season is the Spartans’ third in a row.
No. 17 Wilkes Central (18-6) at No. 16 North Davidson (17-9): Sophomore Emily Hege, who last year was voted to the Journal’s All-Northwest team, has led North Davidson, averaging 25.6 points and 11.7 rebounds.
Erica Wyatt has averaged 11.6 points for Wilkes Central, which lost in overtime to eventual tournament champion Alleghany in the Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A semifinals. Senior Madison German averages 9.4 points, and sophomore Zoe Susi scores 9.1 points per game.
